Ride Airwheel E6 Smart folding urban ebike, Let Others Envy in Cities

Traffic problems become serious with the development of auto industry and improvement of urbanization.

(firmenpresse) - Many actions have been taken to solve the problem, such as building better public transport, carpooling, and taking electric bicycles, bikes or other green vehicles. They brought together many high technologies and humanized designs. As the advanced transport tool in the new age, Airwheel E6 smart electric folding bike can help citizens get rid of traffic jams in cities. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/806744526798745601



Airwheel E6 e bike is driven by the green energy, electricity. Electricity is a kind of clean resource and has no pollution to the environment. Whats more, Airwheel E6 smart electric bike uses branded lithium battery, which is greener, safer and more non-toxic than ordinary batteries. It only takes 90 minutes to reach a full charge. And it can endure 1800 times cycles of charging.



Compared with traditional vehicles, the biggest advantage of Airwheel E6 is the small size. It is so small that users can get through narrow alleys by it. Even in the elevator, riders with Airwheel E6 can come and go freely, Let alone the traffic jams. Airwheel E6 folding electric bike will solve these easily. E6, featured by slim X shaped body, quick fold system with the folding size 950mm×456mm×160mm and 14.15kg item weight, enables you to weave through freely in the crowed.



In addition, they are portable for users because of the small size. Users can fold it into manageable size and carry on subways, buses and any other public vehicles. When users need them, they just take out and ride on to the destinations. Dont afraid of the traffic jams, Airwheel E6 battery operated bicycle helps users ride freely and comfortably on the roads in cities. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ



All in all, Airwheel E6 can meet citizens needs of traveling in cities. With their help, citizens can travel like flying freely on the streets. If a citizen rides an Airwheel E6 foldable e bike on the street, he or she will make others who are stuck in traffic jams envy.





