A Sensational Autumn Ride by Airwheel Smart electric assist urban bike R5

After a whole summers toil, it is a good choice to regulate the mood in the colorful and fruitful autumn.

(firmenpresse) - Autumn is a fresh season for outing. The weather is cool and the scenery is gorgeous. It is time to look at the world in a fresh way, noticing new things and seeking inspiration in the outside world. Riding doesnt take too much time and the journey can be accompanied by some friends. Airwheel electric moped bike R5 is designed to assist riders to get relaxed at any time. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/806365276329693184



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Since the release of E3 and E6, Airwheel has been more proficient in developing electricity-driven vehicles. Airwheel citizen e-bike R5 can be driven by both human labor and electricity. It possesses the convenient and eco-friendly features of the electric vehicles. Equipped with a chain system, it can also allow riders to get enough exercise by pedaling. Therefore, R5 has enabled three operating modes, including bodybuilding mode, power-assistance mode and electricity-assisted mode. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/806745121668505600



In outdoor ridings, riding traditional bikes for long will be exhausting. In this case, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike will make a difference. In the power-assistance mode, the motor and battery will still work to assist riding. Riders can spend less labor to move along. In the electricity-assisted mode, R5 will be driven purely by electricity. Riders can freely shift between the different operating modes according to their own physical conditions. Airwheel R5 has a multi-foldable feature and it can also be taken out by storing in the car trunks. It takes simple steps to fold and unfold. In a family autumn trip, R5 electric assist bike can take a spotlight, since it is easy to be operated by all family members. The smart battery, with a USB port can charge devices like smart phones. It is quite useful during an outdoor trip. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be





Riding has once been an indispensible part of life. But now many people dont ride on account of convenient cars and highly developed modern transportation systems. Nevertheless, riding is still an efficient way of working out. Airwheel rolled out its electric folding bike R5 bring back the spark in outdoor riding.



