Explore World transport management system (TMS) Market worth 19.03 Billion USD 2017-21

A latest report by Global Market Direct has been added to the broad database of Market Research Hub, titled Global Transport Management System Market 2017-2021.The analysts forecast global transport management system market to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% during the period 2017-2021. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global transport management system market for 2017-2021.



The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of transport management solutions including the issue of new licenses, subscriptions, installations, updates, technical support, and software maintenance. Transport management system (TMS) is a subsection of supply chain management relating to transportation operations. TMS provides a wide variety of functions to optimize and automate transport processes for shippers and logistics service provider. It includes planning, execution, financials (freight payment and cost allocation), and fleet management.



To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of transport management solutions including the issue of new licenses, subscriptions, installations, updates, technical support, and software maintenance.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



Americas

APAC

EMEA



The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.





In terms of geographical segmentation, the Americas dominated the global market and will continue to hold a major market share throughout the forecast period. The adoption of IT services in the transportation sector is growing at a high rate in the region. The implementation of TMSs helps companies manage their transportation networks on a global scale, especially in terms of supply chain flows and modes of transport at both domestic and international levels. These managements systems help organizations minimize the complexities associated with supply chain systems. As a result, the transport authorities and the US government have undertaken several initiatives to execute TMS and connected technologies to renovate the transportation industry in the Americas.



Leading vendors such as Oracle, SAP, JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, and Descartes dominate and acquire a major portion of the global TMS market. However, smaller players in the market like HighJump, Kewill, Amber Road, GT Nexus, MercuryGate, Agistix, Argos Software, and Omnitracs are also gaining market shares by distinguishing their products from other large vendors in terms of pricing, training, and support for software license, features, customer service, and flexibility. The competitive scenario in the market is likely to intensify in the coming years with more vendors trying to improve their delivery models using advanced technologies.



What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?





