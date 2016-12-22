Popular Gel Pen Set Offers Discounted Price For A Limited Time

Teddy Shake announced today that their popular 105-piece gel pen set will be available at a discounted price for a limited time.

(firmenpresse) - Teddy Shake launched their [gel pen set](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_dy0gybEMYAY3T) nearly two months ago, and since that time, their pen set has become a best seller on Amazon.com, their exclusive selling partner. Teddy Shake has made the decision to offer their gel pen set for a discounted price for a very limited time.



"Over the past two months, we have gained a very loyal following of customers," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "We have enthusiastic customers and are grateful for that. We have lowered the price of our 105-piece gel pen set to show our appreciation for them."



The gel pens by Teddy Shake contains 105 different colors of gel pens, including milky, neon and metallic colors. The large variety of colors makes the Teddy Shake pens perfect for use in [adult coloring books](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA), or for other art projects.



The Teddy Shake pens last longer than competitive gel pens, as they contain 60% more ink over competitor pens. The pens also have a superior design, which provides a smoother flow of gel ink where the pens do not skip or bleed.



Since the Teddy Shake gel pens are acid-free and lead-free, they are perfect for use in archival documents and scrapbooks, as the gel ink is long lasting and will not fade.



The Teddy Shake gel pen set is currently priced at $24.99, 30% off the retail price, and is sold only on Amazon.com. Free shipping is provided for any Amazon purchase over $49.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA

PressRelease by

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

Requests:

+1

Date: 12/22/2016 - 12:07

Language: English

News-ID 514464

Character count: 2085

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teddy Shake Gel Pens

Ansprechpartner: Bailey Anderson

Stadt: Miami, FL, 33131 United States



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 22/12/2016



Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease