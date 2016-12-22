Top Rated Acne Scar Treatment Cream Uses Only Highest Quality Ingredients

Only the highest quality ingredients are used by SmoothRx for the production of their top-rated acne scar treatment cream.

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx acne scar treatment cream is the #1 scar treatment cream on Amazon.com. This week, company spokesperson Ashley Royal was interviewed and asked about the secret behind the success of their [best acne scar treatment](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RSN5N8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_NOw.xb1PBVXBK) cream.



"Research and development are a very important piece when making a skin cream, especially one for treatment of scars," said Ms. Royal. "Here at SmoothRx, we are committed to using only the highest ingredients available. These ingredients may cost more, but the results and benefits that our customers receive from our cream, make the investment in quality products worth it."



Some of the [all-natural ingredients](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/product-reviews/B00RSN5N8G) included in the SmoothRx acne scar treatment cream include shea butter, olive oil, aloe, grapefruit seed extract, orange oil, mango butter, cocoa butter, and rose hip seed oil. The ingredients combine to form a cream with a natural smell that can not only treat acne scars by helping them fade but can also improve hydration and elasticity of the skin, helping to prevent new scars from forming.



Customers have left numerous positive reviews on the Amazon.com listing for the SmoothRx cream. One verified purchaser wrote a five-star review and said "I bought this for my acne scars mainly, but I did try to apply it on my several year old scars. Just almost two days passed, and miraculously it flattened my scar already. I can feel the difference when touch it now. I swear, yesterday it's more emerging. I'm looking forward for the same result with my acne scars. Will have updated review then. By the way, the seller was being nice and helpful."



The SmoothRx scar cream is sold exclusively at Amazon.com. Currently priced at $19.95, customers can enjoy free shipping with any order over $49. If customers are not satisfied with the scar cream, SmoothRx will refund their money in full.





About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





