Top Selling Toy Food Set By Mommy Please Has Increased Demand For Holiday Season

Mommy Please, maker of the #1 ranked toy food set on Amazon.com, announced today that there has been a significant increase in demand for their toy food set this holiday season.

(firmenpresse) - Mommy Please has held the honor of being the [#1 toy food](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_AGo.xb78K36AE) set sold on Amazon.com for some time. This holiday season, all previous sales records for the toy food set have been shattered as the demand for the play food has increased.



"This holiday season, there was a 30% increase in sales of our toy food set," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "We contribute this to a combination of factors. First, more people turn to [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_dp_27vwyb4NCHQSV) for their holiday shopping needs. Since our product is sold exclusively on Amazon, this is great exposure. The toy food set has also established a very loyal customer base. We find that customers who have purchased our play food for their children are also purchasing the set for gifts for friends, family and school group. We love to hear stories of this."



Made of BPA-free plastic, the Mommy Please toy food set is durable, shatterproof and safe for use by children ages three and over. Contained within the food set are both healthy and unhealthy foods, to help teach children how to make healthy food choices.



Over 100 reviews have been left on the Mommy Please Amazon page, by customers who love their play food set. A new five-star review was received today which said "Bought this set for my granddaughter to go with her kitchen set. She loves it. Such a wide variety of items and plenty of them. Looked at plenty of other food sets and very glad I decided on this one."



The toy food set by Mommy Please is currently priced at $23.97, with free shipping available on any combined purchase over $49.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please desires nothing more than to bring education, prosperity, and (most of all) Health for children around the world. By providing an education tool known as the healthy organic play food set, Mommy Please is gearing its resources towards this single goals, hoping to touch the lives of children and parents around the world."





Date: 12/22/2016

Freigabedatum: 22/12/2016



