New Discounted Price Offered For Top Selling Pink Flamingo Float

Teddy Shake announced today a new discounted price today for their top-selling pink flamingo float.

(firmenpresse) - The pink flamingo float by Teddy Shake has become the top-selling flamingo float on Amazon.com since the float was released just a few months ago. To celebrate the success of the float so far, Teddy Shake announced a new discount that will be offered on the flamingo inflatable.



"This holiday season, sales on our [pink flamingo float](https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1jrrdpOty3DKSMinJbU3Xwo6KZn1ZQkwRPwpxSnlCJHM/pub) exceeded projections by over 50%," said Teddy Shake company spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "We want to both thank our customers and continue to attract new customers, and feel that a temporary discount in price of the flamingo float is the best way to do this."



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo float measures 80 inches in length and is made of a durable, bright pink vinyl that is of the highest quality. The float is large enough that it can be ridden by several children, or lounged on by an adult. Customers have used the float in swimming pools, lakes, rivers and even living rooms, and all say the float is both roomy and comfortable for lounging.



With nearly 250 customer reviews so far, 100% of those customers say they like their [Teddy Shake](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/product-reviews/B01IG4QSKC) pink flamingo float. One five-star reviewer wrote "I was sooooo super excited to get this! I didn't expect how big it truly was, but it is HUGE for sure! It is so sturdy that it even holds a large amount of weight. The kids absolutely love it! It's so much fun! It's made a thick material that is really durable. I've even had multiple kids and adults piled on it, and it works great still! Can't wait to use this next summer!"



Currently priced at $34.99, the Teddy Shake pink flamingo float is available only on Amazon.com, where any order over $49 will receive free shipping.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

PressRelease by

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Date: 12/22/2016 - 12:20

Language: English

News-ID 514472

Character count: 2335

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Ansprechpartner: Bailey Anderson

Stadt: Miami, FL



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 22/12/2016



Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease