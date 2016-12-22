Nexstim Plc pre-close business update

Press release, Helsinki, 22 December 2016, at 12pm



Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company"), a medical

technology company with a pioneering navigated non-invasive brain stimulation

system, today announces a business update for the year ending 31 December 2016.



Navigated Brain Stimulation

Customer adoption of Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) systems for brain mapping

is increasing and current users continue to adopt and incorporate the technology

into their clinical practice. New customers at various prestigious institutions,

world-wide purchasing the technology include: The University of Iowa; Dell

Children's Hospital in Austin, Texas; Vivantes Klinikum Neukölln in Germany;

Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in UK, and; Aarhus University Hospital in

Denmark.



The NBS technology was highlighted in multiple clinical presentations at various

scientific congresses including: Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting;

8(th) International Symposium on Navigated Brain Stimulation in Neurosurgery and

Neuromodulation; Congress of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting; Deutsche

Gesellschaft für Neurochirurgie; 20(th) Scandinavian Course in Neurosurgery;

European Association of Neurosurgical Societies Congress; 10(th) Meeting of the

European Low Grade Glioma Network; American Epilepsy Society Meeting, and;

American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting.



In line with the Company's strategic direction, progress is being made to

partner with independent distributors in the U.S. to advance commercial efforts

for Nexstim's NBS for brain mapping.



Navigated Brain Therapy

As separately announced yesterday, Nexstim received a positive response and

comments from the US Food and Drug Administration on its limited size trial



protocol for the proposed Post-Stroke Motor Recovery Trial. The positive

response paves the way for a new 60 patient trial with Nexstim's Navigated Brain

Therapy (NBT®) in 2017 and Nexstim expects to receive de novo 510(k) clearance

in Q4 2018.



In Europe, commercial steps are being conducted around NBT®, working with early

adopter clinicians.



Financing

The financing arrangement in the form of a joint deal with Bracknor and Sitra

continues on track. Since the beginning of the arrangement announced on 18

August 2016, Nexstim has issued new shares worth EUR 7.7 million in total. The

current cash and cash generated from sales, the financing arrangements with

Bracknor and Sitra, combined with the strategic changes in the organisation, is

estimated to finance the Company until early 2018.



The full year 2016 financial results will be published on Tuesday, February

28, 2017.



Commenting on the business update, Martin Jamieson, CEO of Nexstim, said: "2016

has been a very important year for the Company with significant clinical and

financial developments. We continue to make good progress in many key areas and

look forward to moving these forward in 2017."





NEXSTIM PLC

Martin Jamieson, CEO



Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by telephone:

Nexstim +447715163942

Martin Jamieson, CEO

martin.jamieson(at)nexstim.com



UB Securities Oy (Certified Adviser)

+358 (0)9 2538 0246

Consilium Strategic Communications +44

(0)20 3709 5700

Mary-Jane Elliott / Ivar Milligan / Laura Thornton

nexstim(at)consilium-comms.com



About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a medical technology company which has pioneered its technology in

brain diagnostics with the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. It is the

first and only FDA cleared and CE marked system based on navigated Transcranial

Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor

cortices of the brain. Based on the same technology platform, the Company has

developed a system called Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) which is CE marked for

the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, major depression and stroke. Nexstim

shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North

Sweden. For more information please visit www.nexstim.com







