Nokia, Vodafone and Telit collaborate to expand the IoT ecosystem using NB-IoT technology

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Press Release

* Nokia NB-IoT system built in Vodafone Open Lab in Dusseldorf using Nokia

radio access network and cloud packet core solution

* System to be used by device manufacturers and applications developers to

expand the IoT ecosystem

* Nokia teamed up with IoT technology enabler Telit to use its NB-IoT system

to demonstrate transmission of data from residential gas meters over a 4G

network at the Vodafone Innovation Day.



22 December, 2016



Espoo, Finland - Nokia, Vodafone and Telit, are collaborating to expand the

Internet of Things ecosystem using Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) technology.



Nokia has deployed a fully integrated NB-IoT system at Vodafone's 'Open Lab' in

Dusseldorf, Germany using its radio access network and elements from its Cloud

Packet Core solution. The system leverages IoT technology from Telit and will be

used by device manufacturers and applications developers in trials of innovative

products and solutions to expand the IoT ecosystem.



In a trial during Vodafone's recent Innovation Day event in Dusseldorf, Nokia

and Telit used the technology to demonstrate how NB-IoT will meet the

connectivity needs of devices. The companies used an Intel chipset integrated in

a NB-IoT module, which was embedded in a Shitek technology ultrasonic gas

meter. The system connected with a meter to transmit data on gas flow over a 4G

Vodafone test network, demonstrating how NB-IoT technology can be used to manage

an integrated network comprised of components from multiple vendors.



NB-IoT will optimise 4G networks to meet the dynamic demands of billions of

connected devices. It enables wider coverage indoors and outdoors, for example

allowing the radio signal to reach further inside buildings such as factories

and hospitals to connect sensors and devices and transmit information. Lower



power consumption allows device battery life to be prolonged for up to 15 years,

optimising the cost of maintaining the myriad devices that will be found within

homes and enterprises.



Luke Ibbetson, Head of Research & Development and Technology Strategy for

Vodafone Group, and Chair of the GSMA NB-IoT Forum, said: "NB-IoT will be

commercially available from early 2017 and, because it has strong support from

across the telecoms industry, will be the technology used to connect millions

more things to the Internet. We are very pleased to make the Vodafone Open Labs

available to companies that want to exchange ideas and to develop and test

connected products and services powered by NB-IoT."



Marco Argenton, Product Marketing Manager, Telit, said: "We have the industry's

broadest portfolio of integrated products, platforms and services to support IoT

deployments. With the collaboration in this trial, we demonstrated real and

tangible benefits of automation in the residential energy market, the nature of

which can be leveraged in many other industries and verticals."



Roberto Loiola, global customer business team head at Nokia, said: "The low

power attributes and reach of NB-IoT make it an ideal technology to connect the

Internet of Things. The trial with Telit showed how NB-IoT is perfectly suited

to manage a network comprised of devices and sensors from multiple vendors. At

Nokia we are constantly innovating to allow our customers to evolve their offer

and anticipate the needs of their subscribers and our work with Vodafone at the

Open Lab is a prime example of this."



About the technology in Nokia's NB-IoT system

* Nokia Flexi Multiradio 10 base stations

* Nokia Cloud Packet Core: the Cloud Mobility Manager (CMM) supporting the

Mobility Management Entity (MME), and the Cloud Mobile Gateway

(CMG) supporting the System Architecture Evolution Gateway (SAE-GW) network

functions.

* Intel XMM7115 NB-IoT chipset

* Telit NE910 module

* Shitek Technology UGM-01 G4 Ultrasonic Gas meter



Did you know?

* NB-IoT is a 3GPP Rel. 13 radio access technology. The enhanced coverage of

NB-IoT compared to conventional LTE will allow for the tracking of objects

deep within buildings and in rural areas.

* NB-IoT will co-exist with operators' existing networks to benefit from

mobile security and privacy features. All major network infrastructure,

component and device manufacturers support the standard.



Resources:

* Press Release: Nokia demonstrates NB-IoT with Intel and Vodafone #MWC

* Press Release: Nokia conducts Finland's first commercial IoT trial using NB-

IoT technology

* Web Page: Nokia Cloud Packet Core

* Whitepaper: Profitable IoT/MTC requires a cloud native packet core

* Web Page: IOT

* Web Page: IoT innovation

* White Paper: Capitalizing on M2M, big data and the cloud

* Press Release: 'Smart City Playbook' commissioned by Nokia identifies best

practices from 22 smart cities around the world

* Blog: Shout out to startups and innovators in IoT: Nokia Innovation Platform

may be for you!



Connect with Nokia

* Subscribe to receive information on specific areas of interest

* Website

* Blog

* Twitter





About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our

connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we

serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and

consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,

services and licensing.



From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging

applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of

technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com



Media Enquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services(at)nokia.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NOKIA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://company.nokia.com



PressRelease by

NOKIA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/22/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 514484

Character count: 6818

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NOKIA

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease