Large Enterprises Planning to Increase their Expenditure through ICT Investment Trends

Albany, New York, December 22, 2016: Market competitiveness, aging technologies and increasing risks are creating demand for operational and technological innovation, ensuing in higher investment in ICT by large enterprises. Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently added a new survey report by Kable to its database titled, ICT Investment Trends in Large Enterprises. This survey investigates how large enterprises are currently allocating their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure in 2016.



Firstly, the report describes how these large enterprises are investing the main portion of their ICT budget in the core domains of hardware and software, IT services and communications in order to reduce downtime and operational costs and provide higher ROI at lower total cost of ownership. The survey involves 596 large enterprises and their information & communication technology investments trends since the past few years. In a large enterprise, because the business model is so comprehensive, the company often has a full-time IT staff who possesses specific expertise to manage specific applications or parts of the IT infrastructure. Thus, the role of IT becomes vital in these enterprises.



One of the key factor is that it also helps large enterprises to enhance their decision making capabilities that support their primary business objectives. For large organizations, customer satisfaction and maintaining a competitive edge to survive is more important, in that case planning major investments in ICT plays vital role.



Through Kables survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors as well as service providers when pitching their solutions to large enterprises. Today, information technology has become very important in several organizations, it facilitates the businesses with various features which includes:





Mobility

Green IT and Virtualization

Communications & Collaboration

Cloud Computing

Internet of Things (IoT)



Among these, cloud computing is rapidly gaining popularity in large enterprises with IaaS (Infrastructure as a service) attracting the largest investment due to the need for cost effective and responsive operations, while private cloud is the most popular mode of deployment. The emergence of IoT has also boosted the ICT market. The report also provides for the users to gain a view as to the business and IT objectives large enterprises are looking to attain through their ICT investment strategies.



Some of the top providers of ICT in large enterprise are as follows:



Apple

Cisco

SAP

Dell

Microsoft

HP

IBM

Oracle



The report further illustrates the core technologies in which enterprises are investing. Also, provide a better understandings to these ICT vendors when diving their solutions to enterprises.









Comments on this PressRelease