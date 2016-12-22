Inside Look at Quality Affordable Living - Mom and I Believe in Manufactured Homes

Lois Bradley has spent her entire life in conventionally built homes. But when Paul Bradley - ROC USA president - realized that his mothers residence for the past 35 years no longer made good sense, he began his own hunt for the various options that might fit the needs of his aging mom.

Paul Bradleys story is one that is more common than millions realize.



Perhaps no more powerful statement of support or belief in modern manufactured homes can be made than to buy a federally-certified HUD Code home for yourself or a beloved family member. In the growing affordable housing crisis, when Bloomberg, HousingWire, Realtor and Fox News have spotlighted manufactured homes in recent weeks as an option that planners and home shoppers should consider, exploring, that insiders perspective is a reasonable thing to ponder.



Is Bradley alone? Hardly.



On a private spot near their family business in Red Bay, AL, Lindsey Bostick is being groomed to take over for her father John Bostick someday. Lindsey owns a home built in family-owned Sunshine Homes production center. An interview and video with Lindsey Bostick is linked here



John and his wife, Pam Bostick, also own a home built in their own production center. To get a home like it built on location would have cost them double, so why spend more?



Jerri Lynn Campbell and her husband own a manufactured home retail center in Hattiesburg, MS.



Campbell loves to decorate. She loves the charm of quality, appealing southern living. They too own a manufactured home, as she explains in a video that is part of the story  Personalizing Your Custom Home at Half the Cost - found at this link here



In a video interview found in the story, Manufactured and Mobile Homes Arent Just for Millionaires  Main Street, Middle America Too , Liz Romanchek explains her view of the appeal for living in a nicely updated pre-HUD Code mobile home or in a newer manufactured home.





But it is Lois Bradleys move into her new Energy Star rated Marlette manufactured home that takes center stage today. For the story as told by her son, Paul  compete with a photo spread  see Mom and I Believe in Manufactured Homes!  - linked here



MHLivingNews.com and MHProNews.com are the leading trade publications for consumers, manufactured homeowners, MH industry leaders, investors and public policy professionals who want up-to-date lifestyle and business news.



