Tops Packing, Shanghai, Sets New Trends in Packaging Machinery Industry

Shanghai (December 22, 2016)  Tops Packing, the Shanghai-based packaging machinery major, has opened a new vista in the field of grinding mill machine. The company also deals in Auger Filling Machine, Granule Packing Machine, Vertical Packing Machine, Grinding Machine and Mixing Machine.



A Grinding Mill Machine is used in making super fine powder through a series of test and improvement. After squashing in jaw crusher, cone crusher or effect crusher, materials are handled by the grinding mill, and the fineness can reach to 0.006mm. A grinding Mill is mostly used for preparing gypsum, calcspar, talc, and different materials used in painting, shade and makeup industry.



A useful grinding mill has high productivity and needs minimal effort. It is at least 40% more efficient that a wind stream mill and/or blend mill. Besides, the life range of its parts is more than that of straight effect crusher and turbine mill under the situation of same materials and fineness of the last powder.



Tops Packing emphasizes that the advantages of its grinding mill machines are the following: its upper limit is 20-30% more than other grinding mills under the same force condition. A modern grinding mill can handle the mineral stuff of Moh's hardness beneath 9.3 evaluations. Besides, powders can reach a fineness of up to 0.95mm (20mesh), and scaled down ones 0.038mm (400mesh). Some can achieve the fineness of 0.013mm (1000 cross section). High weight suspension grinding mill meets the prerequisite of national dust-dump standard.



Tops Packing has over 20 years experience in packaging machinery development, production and manufacturing factories. It sold the first machine in 1993. Since then, the company has developed and sold thousands of machines to clients in more than 30 countries and has won global praise.



Contact person: Wendy Tian

Phone: +86-21-34662727

Email: sales(at)tops-group.com

Address: No.295, North Songwei Road, Songjiang, Shanghai, 201613. China



