BIOTRONIK Reached the 9,000-Mark of Medical Devices Donated to Partner Heartbeat International Foundation

Underprivileged Patients in Comayagua, Honduras and Worldwide Received Free Cardiac Medical Care

(PresseBox) - Over 15,000 lives have been saved since the founding of global charity Heartbeat International Foundation (HBI) in 1984. BIOTRONIK, leading cardiovascular technology manufacturer, played a key role in this effort, surpassing the 9,000-mark of cardiac devices donated to Heart Centers.

This year, a portion of BIOTRONIK devices were provided to and successfully implanted by members of HBI partner George Washington (GW) Medical Brigades in Honduras. ?We started this chapter of Global Brigades many years ago. We saw the need not only for primary care but for cardiology. Very few patients have access to device therapy, and many patients die simply due to lack of access to medical care,? shared Dr. Cynthia Tracy, US cardiologist and professor and director at the George Washington University Hospital.

?Our collaboration with HBI has been extremely fruitful. They have taken the lead in device donations and help coordinate patient care in the times we need the most support. They make our work possible,? explained Dr. Tracy. This year?s Seventh Annual Medical Mission was a record breaking effort for GW Medical Brigades, with 45 device implants, more than 200 consultations, and more than 100 echocardiograms performed by the team in nine days. ?The device implants are the highlight for us. They give our patients new life.?

In Trinidad and Tobago, HBI contributed not only devices but also to capacity building, training local volunteer physicians in application of implantation devices. ?Our aim is to serve our partners and their patients holistically,? stated Michael Maniscalco, Chief Operations Officer of HBI. ?We want our doctors to be confident in their work, and we want our patients to walk away with the best treatment. The HBI training program and quality of BIOTRONIK products make this possible.? Physicians and non-profit organizations interested in joining the mission of HBI can click here for volunteer and partnership opportunities.



About HBI

Heartbeat International (HBI) was founded in 1984 by Dr. Henry McIntosh from the US and Dr. Federico Alfaro from Guatemala. Over the past 31 years, HBI has grown into a world-class charitable foundation, saving 14,000 lives around the world, through its network of Heart Centers across the globe. HBI accomplishes this by providing pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators and cardiac resynchronization devices, along with all professional and medical services by doctors and hospitals, at no cost to the patient. Of the 14,000 lives HBI has saved since 1984, over 10,000 were in Latin America and the Western Hemisphere.



A global leader in cardio- and endovascular medical technology, BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in over 100 countries. Several million patients have received BIOTRONIK implants designed to save and improve the quality of their lives, or have been treated with BIOTRONIK coronary and peripheral vascular intervention products. Since its development of the first German pacemaker in 1963, BIOTRONIK has engineered many innovations, including Magmaris, the first clinically-proven resorbable magnesium scaffold; BIOTRONIK Home Monitoring®; Pulsar, the world's first 4 F compatible stent for treating long lesions; Orsiro, the industry's first hybrid drug-eluting stent; and the world's first implantable cardioverter defibrillators and heart failure therapy devices with ProMRI® technology.

For more information, visit: www.biotronik.com

Twitter: (at)BIOTRONIK_News

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/biotronik





Company information / Profile:

A global leader in cardio- and endovascular medical technology, BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in over 100 countries. Several million patients have received BIOTRONIK implants designed to save and improve the quality of their lives, or have been treated with BIOTRONIK coronary and peripheral vascular intervention products. Since its development of the first German pacemaker in 1963, BIOTRONIK has engineered many innovations, including Magmaris, the first clinically-proven resorbable magnesium scaffold; BIOTRONIK Home Monitoring®; Pulsar, the world's first 4 F compatible stent for treating long lesions; Orsiro, the industry's first hybrid drug-eluting stent; and the world's first implantable cardioverter defibrillators and heart failure therapy devices with ProMRI® technology.

For more information, visit: www.biotronik.com

Twitter: (at)BIOTRONIK_News

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/biotronik





PressRelease by

BIOTRONIK

Date: 12/22/2016 - 11:50

Language: English

News-ID 514490

Character count: 4155

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BIOTRONIK

Stadt: Berlin





Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease