Newtown Pizza Home Delivery To Enmore Stanmore Sydenham & Camperdown Launched

Sergio's Pizzeria has been launched in Newtown. The family run restaurant offers an extensive authentic menu, with wood fired pizzas and gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options available.

(firmenpresse) - A new pizza restaurant, Sergio's Pizzeria, has launched in Newtown, Sydney. The newly opened pizzeria offers authentic wood fired pizzas and a gluten free range that is also available for delivery to the surrounding suburbs of Newtown including St. Peters, Enmore, Sydenham, Stanmore, Camperdown, Erskineville, and Macdonaldtown.



Sergio's Pizzeria is a traditional wood fired pizza restaurant in Newtown. Newtown is a vibrant and quirky suburb of Sydney. It is also a busy dining and entertainment area which is also a hub for gluten free, vegetarian and vegan dining.



The proprietor of Sergio's Pizzeria is a native of Ecuador, South America, and is as quirky and colourful as Newtown itself is. Sergio is a highly experienced restaurateur and barman with extensive experience in the hospitality and food industry. The restaurant has been designed by Sergio himself, with a traditional wood fired oven that provides a unique and authentic experience to his customers.



Sergio's Pizzeria caters for vegetarians, vegans and customers who are gluten free. The gluten free menu is extensive and includes pizzas, pastas and deserts with the pizzeria explaining "We cater for the complete gluten-free pizza lover. This not only includes gluten-free pizza and gluten-free pasta, but also gluten-free cakes and gelatos. Our pizzas are also suitable for vegans because our dough is made the traditional way - we use only flour, water, yeast, and salt."



The pizzeria also offers a delivery service to Newtown and the surrounding suburbs of St Peters, Enmore, Sydenham, Stanmore, Camperdown, Erskinville and Macdonaldtown. The restaurant itself is located at the St Peters end of Newtown's famous King Street and has onsite car parking facilities available.



Sergio's Pizzeria is family owned, fully licensed and is available for functions, birthday parties, Christmas dinners and other celebrations. For further information and to make a reservation interested parties can visit the above link to visit the site and use the online booking process. To order pizza home delivery call (02) 8385 3210.





Sergio's Trattoria And Pizzeria

http://sergiospizzeria.com.au

Sergio's Trattoria And Pizzeria

Sergio Insuasti

Newtown

+61283853210



