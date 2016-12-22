Vega Biofuels, Inc. Receives Worldwide Attention After Releasing Evaluation Report Conducted on Its Bio-Coal Energy Product

(firmenpresse) - NORCROSS, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- (OTC PINK: VGPR), today announced that following the successful evaluation of the Company's Bio-Coal product, completed by Western Research Institute, the Company has received requests for samples from power companies all over the world interested in performing their own independent testing prior to placing an order. Vega Biofuels, Inc. recently announced the successful testing performed by a major US power company and Western Research Institute on the Company's Bio-Coal product. The results confirmed that Vega's Bio-Coal product can be used to replace traditional coal in coal-fired power plants. As a result of the spike in interest in the Company's Bio-Coal product, Vega Biofuels, Inc. projects 2017 revenue to be in excess of two million dollars.

"We are optimistic that we will receive several of the small orders that we are currently working on that will have a significant impact on our bottom line for 2017," stated Michael K. Molen, Chairman/CEO of Vega Biofuels, Inc. "In addition to the smaller orders, we are working with a couple of major coal-fired power plants on much larger orders that could more than triple our $2M projections for 2017. We now have the capacity to produce between eight and fifteen tons per hour and have plans to increase this capacity during the coming year."

Bio-Coal is a renewable energy product made from timber waste using unique technology called torrefaction. Torrefaction is the treatment of biomass at high temperatures under low oxygen conditions. Vega Biofuels, Inc. recently announced that the Company filed a Provisional Patent Application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office under the title "Method and Apparatus for Torrefying Biomass." The application disclosure relates generally to wood used as a fuel source, and more particularly to systems, methods, and devices for torrefying biomass, such as wood or other agricultural biomass.

The "Biomass Combustion Evaluation Report" was done to evaluate whether or not Vega's Bio-Coal can be used as a replacement for traditional coal. Western Research Institute, located in Laramie, WY conducted the tests using two versions of Vega's Bio-Coal. The first product was torrefied at 300 degrees C and the second at 450 degrees C. The testing results indicated that the product produced at 300 degrees C performed successfully when compared to PRB coal.

(OTC PINK: VGPR)

Vega Biofuels, Inc. is a cutting-edge energy company that manufactures and markets a renewable energy product called Bio-Coal made from timber waste using unique technology called torrefaction. Torrefaction is the treatment of biomass at high temperatures under low oxygen conditions. For more information, please visit our website at .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

