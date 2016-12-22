White Gold Corp. Completes Name Change, Launches new Website and Exercises Option to Acquire Gold Properties in the White Gold District of the Yukon

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- G4G Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GGC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "White Gold Corp." to better reflect its strategic focus on exploration in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory. The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol (TSX VENTURE: WGO) at the opening of trading on December 23, 2016. As part of the rebranding, the Company has launched a new website to provide comprehensive information about the Company, its management team, properties and strategic partners. The new website also includes interactive maps, media coverage and other matters of interest to investors and the public.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has exercised its option to acquire 100% of the 21 properties, comprising approximately 12,301 quartz claims located in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory (the "Properties") from Shawn Ryan and Wildwood Exploration Inc. and has continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

About White Gold Corp.

White Gold Corp. owns a portfolio of 12,301 quartz claims across 21 properties covering approximately 249,000 hectares representing approximately 30% of the Yukon's White Gold District. Preliminary exploration work has produced several highly prospective targets. The claim packages are bordered by sizable gold discoveries owned by majors including Kinross, Goldcorp and Western Copper & Gold. The Company has outlined an aggressive exploration plan to further explore its properties. For more information visit .

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, the date upon which the Company's common shares commence trading under the symbol "WGO" on the TSX Venture Exchange and advancement of the Properties. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

White Gold Corp.

David Schmidt

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 630-6889

