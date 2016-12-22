Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Inaugural Natural Language Analytics Market Study

(firmenpresse) - NASHUA, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2016 Natural Language Analytics Market Study, part of the Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The report examines user trends and intentions surrounding the deployment of natural language analytics tools used to bridge human language and data by employing either natural language query or natural language generation techniques.

Natural language query (NLQ) is the ability to use a person's ordinary spoken or written language to query structured databases. Natural language generation (NLG) is the ability to take query results and generate a textual narrative that describes the findings in the data.

Almost 60% of respondents consider NLQ to be "important" to "critical" in their organization, and over half responded the same way about using NLG, which is evidence of more mainstream adoption and significant potential for readiness for consumers of this technology. Among executive management, there is a slightly increased rating of importance for this capability than for other respondents.

The study revealed that among non-users of NLA, future demand is somewhat stronger for NLQ than for NLG. Managers and executives are most targeted users. Financial services is most likely to target senior roles, while technology industry respondents are more likely to provide NLQ within the ranks of management.

"Although natural language capabilities have existed for some time, we may be at a 'tipping point' when it promises to become both useful and mainstream," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We are excited to explore this emerging and highly interesting area."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2016 Natural Language Analytics Market Study, visit .

was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

Press contact:



Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services



978 254 5587





More information:

http://www.dresneradvisory.com



PressRelease by

Dresner Advisory Services

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/22/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 514523

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Dresner Advisory Services

Stadt: NASHUA, NH





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease