LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. Grows Assets to $5.2 Billion with Institutional Transaction

LOGiQ Builds on its Vision to Build a Diversified Asset Management Firm

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (formerly, Aston Hill Financial Inc.) (TSX: LGQ) ("LOGiQ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to purchase certain Global Advisory agreements from Integra Capital Limited to form the foundation for its new Institutional Advisory Group. This agreement builds on LOGiQ's vision to be a fully-integrated and diversified investment management firm with complementary businesses in all facets of the investment management industry. As a result of this transaction, assets managed or advised by LOGiQ will grow to approximately $5.2 billion. Integra Capital Limited will continue to operate and expand its Integra Pooled Fund, Custom Solutions and OCIO business.

Integra's Global Advisor platform has over $2.7 billion in advised assets and provides pension fund, charity and endowment clients with access to leading institutional money managers from around the globe. The Global Advisor platform has relationships with over 30 third-party investment managers, which ensures that its clients have exposure to highly-skilled investment managers in every conceivable asset class and style, including the burgeoning market for alternative investment vehicles.

Steve Mantle, the former Head of Integra's Global Advisor platform and recognized industry veteran will lead the new LOGiQ Institutional Advisory Group and also participate in the leadership of the overall LOGiQ investment management team.

Joe Canavan expressed, "We identified Integra Global Advisors as an engine of growth, adding one billion dollars of assets in 2016 alone. Steve and his team bring excellence in investment analytics and portfolio manager selection. They have quality relationships in the institutional global investment management business and access to some of the top portfolio managers in the world-some of whom will fit well as we expand our retail product offering."

Graham Rennie, the President and CEO of Integra Capital Limited stated, "We are delighted that our Global Advisor team is joining LOGiQ, a dynamic and exciting new asset management firm headed up by Joe Canavan. This transaction will permit us to maintain our long term relationships with our Global advisor managers and enable us to focus on adding value to our Pooled Fund clients, our Custom Solutions clients and on our strategic alliance with Willis Towers Watson to provide Delegated Investment Solutions to Canadian institutional investors."

Steve Mantle added, "LOGiQ's approach to the market and its vision of sophisticated open architecture solutions was a perfect home for us to continue to grow our institutional platform and provide our leading global investment managers a way to potentially offer their expertise to the Canadian retail investor."

Key personnel from Integra Global Advisors have entered into employment agreements with LOGiQ to provide for a smooth transition and historical institutional knowledge. "Integra's Global Advisor relationships bring a unique and growing business model to the institutional market that will be well supported within LOGiQ," said Joe Canavan.

About LOGiQ Asset Management Inc.

LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (logiqasset.com) is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds, segregated institutional funds and institutional advisory sales.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained therein, and such statement are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contacts:



LOGiQ Asset Management Inc.

Joe Canavan

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 583-2300



LOGiQ Asset Management Inc.

Derek Slemko

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

(416) 583-2300





More information:

http://logiqasset.com/



PressRelease by

LOGiQ Asset Management Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/22/2016 - 14:14

Language: English

News-ID 514533

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: LOGiQ Asset Management Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease