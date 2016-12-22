Birimian Limited: Bougouni Lithium Project Update



- Current drilling campaign now 50% completed



- Initial assay results expected in January 2017



- Updated Resource Estimate anticipated in March Quarter



- Scoping Study nearing completion



- Next phase metallurgical test work underway with results anticipated in first quarter 2017



Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS; Birimian and Company - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2g4bWv1edrw&t=4s) is pleased to provide an update on progress at its wholly owned, high-grade bulk tonnage Bougouni Lithium Project in Mali.



The project spans some 250km2 and contains the Goulamina deposit which hosts a JORC compliant resource of 15.5Mt at 1.48% Li2O for 229,000 tonnes contained Li2O. As such, Goulamina is among the highest grade, hard rock lithium deposits of significant size globally.



Second phase drilling program progresses



A 10,000 metre Reverse Circulation (RC) and diamond drilling campaign that commenced at Goulamina in late November is now over 50% completed. Drilling has focused on two broad, parallel and continuous zones of spodumene (lithium) pegmatite mineralisation which have been previously identified, and defined to extend up to 700 metres along strike.



Birimian believes there is significant potential to substantially expand the maiden resource and enhance modeled grade, particularly at the West Zone. Shallow step out RC drill sections to the north of this zone have intersected additional zones of pegmatite, confirming the near surface and depth continuation of lithium prospective rocks in this area.



The completion of the current drilling program is anticipated by late-January 2017 alongside initial assay results. An updated resource estimate is expected to follow later in the March Quarter, leading to the Pre-Feasibility Study and maiden reserve reporting in the June Quarter.



Multiple drill rigs making good progress





The maiden resource estimate at Goulamina confirms a high-grade and bulk tonnage lithium deposit. Drilling has been designed to further expand and upgrade resource classifications, and facilitate eventual ore reserve estimation. Two diamond drill rigs and an RC drill rig are currently on site, and are making steady progress in highly competent ground.



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38483/22122016_EN_BGS_ASX_Bougouni Updateprcom.001.png



Figure 1. Goulamina Deposit. Plan view of lithium pegmatite with previously reported drill holes (Phase 1 - red) and proposed (Phase 2 - black) drill hole locations.



The RC rig initially focused on drilling a series of pre-collars for later, deeper, diamond holes at Main and West Zones. Upon completion of the pre-collars, RC drilling has been prioritized to focus on testing strike extensions at West Zone. The RC will progressively test additional strike potential at Main Zone and other targets to the south of the deposit. The last phase of the RC drilling will comprise 25m spaced infill sections over Main and West Zone to enable upgrades to resource classifications for detailed feasibility assessments.



The last reported drill results from West Zone (10 October 2016) returned the widest and highest grade intersections reported to date at Goulamina; including 82m (at) 1.64% Li2O from 18m, and 51m (at) 1.93% Li2O from 127m (with 22m (at) 2.23% Li2O). Geological logging of recent drill holes along strike to the north of these intersections has confirmed the presence of broad zones of host pegmatite rocks at shallow depths. Subject to receipt of assay, there appears to be good potential to add significant tonnages of mineralization in this area. Assays are pending.



Scoping Study and Permitting



The Scoping Study to define inputs into the project Feasibility Study is nearing completion, and is likely to be released early in the New Year.



Como Engineers (Como) has been appointed to determine the key processing parameters and estimate capital costs, which will be used to define subsequent phases of detailed work at the Bougouni Project. Subsequent to a detailed review of results from the previous bulk sampling conducted by CSA Global, Como have initiated, and will supervise, the next phase of detailed test work for the Project. Results are expected in the first quarter 2017. Como has significant experience in process design and engineering of spodumene concentration plants, including recently undertaking the Definitive Feasibility Study for Pilbara Minerals Pilgangoora Lithium Project.



Digby Wells Environmental (Digby Wells) have reported results from fieldwork for the initial social and environmental assessment of areas around the potential mine and processing site at Goulamina. Digby Wells confirm that at this stage, they foresee no social or environmental impediment to permitting and eventual development of the Project. On the basis of their findings, Digby Wells have proposed a detailed plan and baseline monitoring program to be initiated for the Environmental and Social Assessment and eventual mine permitting for the Project.



For further information contact:



Mr Kevin Joyce

Managing Director

08 9286 3045

info(at)birimian.com



In Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch



Forward Looking Statements

Statements regarding plans with respect to the Companys mineral properties are forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Companys plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed as expected. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to confirm the presence of mineral deposits, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of the Companys mineral properties.



Competent Persons Declaration

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by or under the supervision of Kevin Anthony Joyce. Mr Joyce is Managing Director of Birimian Limited and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Joyce has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results. Mr Joyce consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.



The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by or under the supervision of Mr. Matt Bampton, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bampton is a full-time employee of Cube Consulting Pty Ltd and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results. Mr Bampton consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.



Previous Reported Results

There is information in this announcement relating to previous Exploration Results at the Bougouni Project. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any other new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement













