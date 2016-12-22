Minsud Grants Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Minsud Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 4,150,000 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan, inclusive of an aggregate of 3,200,000 options issued to certain directors and officers. The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share, all of which shall vest one-quarter (1/4) on December 22, 2016, one-quarter (1/4) on June 22, 2017, one-quarter (1/4) on December 22, 2017, and one-quarter (1/4) on June 22, 2018, and shall be exercisable for a term of five years, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. As of the date hereof, a total of 12,155,225 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance under the Company's stock option plan and after this new grant 9,585,000 options will be outstanding.

About Minsud Resources Corp:

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag Project, in the Province of San Juan, Republica Argentina. The Company also holds a 100% owned portfolio of selected early stage prospects, including 18,000 has in Santa Cruz Province, Argentine Republic.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Minsud Resources Corp.

Carlos A. Massa

President and Chief Executive Officer

(+54) 11-4328-4067





Minsud Resources Corp.

Mike Johnston

(+1) 416-479-4466





More information:

http://www.minsud.com



