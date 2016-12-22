       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Minsud Grants Stock Options

ID: 514559
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Minsud Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 4,150,000 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan, inclusive of an aggregate of 3,200,000 options issued to certain directors and officers. The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share, all of which shall vest one-quarter (1/4) on December 22, 2016, one-quarter (1/4) on June 22, 2017, one-quarter (1/4) on December 22, 2017, and one-quarter (1/4) on June 22, 2018, and shall be exercisable for a term of five years, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. As of the date hereof, a total of 12,155,225 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance under the Company's stock option plan and after this new grant 9,585,000 options will be outstanding.

About Minsud Resources Corp:

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag Project, in the Province of San Juan, Republica Argentina. The Company also holds a 100% owned portfolio of selected early stage prospects, including 18,000 has in Santa Cruz Province, Argentine Republic.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Minsud Resources Corp.
Carlos A. Massa
President and Chief Executive Officer
(+54) 11-4328-4067


Minsud Resources Corp.
Mike Johnston
(+1) 416-479-4466



More information:
http://www.minsud.com



Keywords (optional):

minsud-resources-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/22/2016 - 16:27
Language: English
News-ID 514559
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Minsud Resources Corp.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 92

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.025
Registriert Heute: 18
Registriert Gestern: 23
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 156


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z