Aker Solutions ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

ID: 514580
(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


December 22, 2016 - Aker Solutions made a minor adjustment of shares allocated
to certain participants under the company's 2016 employee share purchase
program. As a result, 2,847 shares were returned to the company, increasing Aker
Solutions' holding of own shares to 511,801.

For more information on the share purchase program, please see the release
published December 16, 2016.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Media:
Bunny Nooryani, Chief Communications Officer, Aker Solutions. Tel:
+47 67 59 42 71, Mob: +47 480 27 575, E-mail: bunny.nooryani(at)akersolutions.com

Investors:
Per Christian Olsen, Analyst, Investor Relations, Aker Solutions. Tel:
+47 67 51 36 58, Mob: +47 900 29 077, E-mail:
per.christian.olsen(at)akersolutions.com

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil
and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into
production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 13,000
people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com for more
information on our business, people and values.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is
subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aker Solutions ASA via GlobeNewswire






http://www.akersolutions.com/



Date: 12/22/2016 - 19:05
Language: English
News-ID 514580
Character count: 1983
Firma: Aker Solutions ASA
Stadt: Fornebu


