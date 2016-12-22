Aker Solutions ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

December 22, 2016 - Aker Solutions made a minor adjustment of shares allocated

to certain participants under the company's 2016 employee share purchase

program. As a result, 2,847 shares were returned to the company, increasing Aker

Solutions' holding of own shares to 511,801.



For more information on the share purchase program, please see the release

published December 16, 2016.



Bunny Nooryani, Chief Communications Officer, Aker Solutions. Tel:

+47 67 59 42 71, Mob: +47 480 27 575, E-mail: bunny.nooryani(at)akersolutions.com



Per Christian Olsen, Analyst, Investor Relations, Aker Solutions. Tel:

+47 67 51 36 58, Mob: +47 900 29 077, E-mail:

per.christian.olsen(at)akersolutions.com



Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil

and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into

production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 13,000

people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com for more

information on our business, people and values.



This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is

subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.









