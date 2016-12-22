(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
December 22, 2016 at 18:32 (CET +1)
Nokia expands patent litigation against Apple in Asia, Europe and the US
Espoo, Finland - Nokia has filed further complaints alleging that Apple products
infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally
announced on December 21.
Across actions in 11 countries, there are now 40 patents in suit, which cover
technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and
video coding. Cases have now been filed in:
* Regional Court, Dusseldorf, Germany - 8 patents *
* Regional Court, Mannheim, Germany - 4 patents *
* Regional Court, Munich, Germany - 2 patents *
* Market Court, Helsinki, Finland - 3 patents
* High Court, London, UK - 3 patents
* Court of Turin, Italy - 4 patents
* Patent and Market Court, Stockholm, Sweden - 3 patents
* Commercial Courts, Barcelona, Spain - 1 patent
* District Court, The Hague, Netherlands - 3 patents
* High Court, Paris, France - 1 patent
* High Court, Hong Kong - 1 patent
* Tokyo District Court, Japan - 2 patents
* US District Court, Eastern District of Texas - 18 patents *
* International Trade Commission, US - 8 patents
(* actions filed and announced on December 21).
As one of the world's leading innovators, and following the acquisition of full
ownership of NSN in 2013 and Alcatel-Lucent in 2016, Nokia now owns three
valuable portfolios of intellectual property. Built on more than EUR 115 billion
invested in R&D over the past twenty years, our tens of thousands of patents
cover many important technologies used in smartphones, tablets, personal
computers and similar devices.
Since agreeing a license covering some patents from the Nokia Technologies
portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license
other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple's products.
Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Patent Business at Nokia, said: "Through our sustained
investment in research and development, Nokia has created or contributed to many
of the fundamental technologies used in today's mobile devices, including Apple
products. After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover
Apple's use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights."
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our
connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we
serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and
consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,
services and licensing.
From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging
applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of
technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com
Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services(at)nokia.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various risks
and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not historical facts
are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding:
A) expectations, plans or benefits related to our strategies and growth
management; B) expectations, plans or benefits related to future performance of
our businesses; C) expectations and targets regarding financial performance,
results, operating expenses, taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, cost
savings and competitiveness, as well as results of operations; D) outcome of
pending and threatened litigation, arbitration, disputes, regulatory proceedings
or investigations by authorities; and E) statements preceded by or including
"believe," "expect," "anticipate," "foresee," "sees," "target," "estimate,"
"designed," "aim," "plans," "intends," "focus," "continue," "project," "should,"
"will" or similar expressions. These statements are based on the management's
best assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to
it. Because they involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ
materially from the results that we currently expect. Factors, including risks
and uncertainties, that could cause such differences include, but are not
limited to: 1) our ability to execute our strategy, sustain or improve the
operational and financial performance of our business or correctly identify or
successfully pursue business opportunities or growth; 2) our exposure to
regulatory, political or other developments in various countries or regions,
including emerging markets and the associated risks in relation to tax matters
and exchange controls, among others; 3) our ability to effectively and
profitably compete and invest in new competitive high-quality products,
services, upgrades and technologies and bring them to market in a timely manner;
4) Nokia Technologies' ability to maintain and establish new sources of patent
licensing income and IPR-related revenues, particularly in the smartphone and
tablet markets; 5) our dependence on IPR technologies, including those that we
have developed and those that are licensed to us, and the risk of associated
IPR-related legal claims, licensing costs and restrictions on use; 6) our
exposure to direct and indirect regulation, including economic or trade
policies, and the reliability of our governance, internal controls and
compliance processes to prevent regulatory penalties; 7) Nokia Technologies'
ability to generate net sales and profitability through licensing of the Nokia
brand, the development and sales of products and services, as well as other
business ventures which may not materialize as planned; 8) the impact of
unfavorable outcome of litigation, arbitration, agreement-related disputes or
allegations of product liability associated with our businesses, including
litigations with Apple; 9) our ability to manage and improve our financial and
operating performance, cost savings, competitiveness and synergy benefits after
the acquisition of Alcatel Lucent; and as well as the risk factors specified on
pages 69 to 87 of our annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 1, 2016 under
"Operating and financial review and prospects-Risk factors", as well as in
Nokia's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other
unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proven
to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in
the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly
update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NOKIA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://company.nokia.com
Date: 12/22/2016 - 17:33
Language: English
News-ID 514581
Character count: 7928
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: NOKIA
Stadt: Espoo
Number of hits: 69
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.025
|Registriert Heute:
|18
|Registriert Gestern:
|23
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|147
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.