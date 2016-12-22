Make the New Year Better with Bacon

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- (Family Features) New Year's Day is the ultimate moment for connecting with friends and family to start 2017 off right, so treat them to something special with a mouthwatering feast. Add a new and delicious twist to entertaining with a celebratory bacon bar.

Mix things up with these easy-to-make - and even easier to eat - bacon recipes from Smithfield that can help create the perfect setting for your New Year's gathering. Whether twisted with puff pastry or baked with bourbon and maple syrup, your guests can enjoy bacon in a variety of ways. The classic cut and versatility of Smithfield Hometown Original Bacon is ideal for the variety of dishes you can include in your bacon bar. You can also incorporate different bacon flavors; with more than 10 different Smithfield varieties to choose from, there truly is something for everyone.

Complete your spread with printed labels that identify the variety of bacon flavors, unique recipes and side dishes on display. Simply print templates onto thick card stock and cut to your desired shape. Use twine or other decor to tie the labels onto mason jars, bowls or baskets, or use a small clothespin to clip the labels onto your bacon creations.

Visit for printable labels, more decor ideas and recipe inspiration to give your own bacon bar a personal touch.

Cook time: 45 minutes

Serves: 15

Heat oven to 375 F. Line two rimmed baking pans with foil, set baking racks in pans and lightly spray racks with nonstick spray.

On lightly floured surface, roll out one puff pastry sheet to roughly 8-by-12 inches. Brush top with egg and thinly spread 1/2 cup preserves over dough. Sprinkle evenly with 1 cup shredded cheese and 1 tablespoon rosemary, lightly pressing cheese mixture into dough. Fold short end of dough over to enclose cheese mixture and lightly roll to seal. Cut into 15 1/2-inch strips. Repeat with remaining puff pastry and ingredients.

Lay one slice bacon diagonally. Grab one strip of prepared dough by ends and place one end of dough strip horizontally at top end of bacon and roll bacon with dough downward, stretching dough strip while rolling. Place spiral-wrapped bacon twist on prepared rack and repeat.

Bake twists 35-45 minutes, or until pastry is browned and bacon crisp, rotating pans as needed for even cooking.

Let cool 5 minutes and gently use spatula to remove twists from racks. Serve warm or at room temperature.

For a different flavor, try smoked or aged Gouda or fresh thyme instead of rosemary.

Cook time: 30 minutes



Serves: 12

Heat oven to 375 F. Line two baking pans with parchment paper.

Remove bacon from package and space evenly on pans without overlapping slices.

Place pans in oven and bake 15 minutes. Rotate pans halfway through baking time. Meanwhile, combine honey, bourbon and syrup.

Remove bacon from oven. Carefully drain grease from pans. Brush bacon with bourbon mixture. Return to oven and bake 3-5 minutes. Let cool slightly and serve.

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free - with absolutely no obligation. Visit for more information.

Image Available:

Image Available:

Michael French



1-888-824-3337





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3094100



PressRelease by

Smithfield

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/22/2016 - 19:31

Language: English

News-ID 514585

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Smithfield

Stadt: MISSION, KS





Number of hits: 81



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease