Cadillac Announces Granting of Incentive Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CDC) (OTC: CADIF) ("Cadillac" or the "Company") announced today it has granted an aggregate of 2,280,000 stock options to Cadillac's directors and officers, including an incoming director elected at the annual meeting of shareholders. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one Cadillac common share at an exercise price of $0.05 until December 22nd, 2021.

For more information regarding Cadillac, please visit the Company's website at .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Cadillac Ventures Inc.
Norman Brewster
President and Chief Executive Officer
416 203-7722



http://www.cadillacventures.com/



