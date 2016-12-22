       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Lysander Funds Limited Announces Increase in Risk Ratings of Certain Funds

(firmenpresse) - RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announced today an increase in the risk rating of one of its mutual funds.

In accordance with its annual review of its methodology for classifying fund volatility, Lysander has increased the investment risk rating of Lysander-Canso Equity Fund from "medium" to "medium-to-high".

A risk rating of "medium-to-high" is typically associated with investments in equity portfolios that may concentrate their investments in specific regions or in specific sectors of the economy.

Lysander is the trustee and investment fund manager of the funds noted above. The head office of the Manager is located at 100 York Blvd., Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 1J8.

For further information on Lysander, please visit or or you can reach Lysander at 1-877-308-6979.

Contacts:
Richard Usher-Jones
President
Lysander Funds Limited
416-640-4275
905-764-0000 (FAX)



