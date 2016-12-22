Equities First Holdings, LLC Develops Transaction with Australian Company Environmental Clean Technologies Limited

Transaction proceeds will be used to fund research and development projects in India

(firmenpresse) - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA and INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Equities First Holdings, LLC (EFH), a provider of alternative shareholder financing, and its Australian subsidiary, Equities First Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd (EFH/A) are pleased to announce that EFH has entered into a transaction with Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ECT) to provide funding to be used in the development of major projects in India.

ECT, which is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ASX: ESI, is a Melbourne-based company that specializes in engineering R&D and commercialisation of leading-edge coal beneficiation and iron-making technologies.

The funding ECT received from EFH will be used to help fund a $30 million research and development facility in India.

"ECT is an innovative company with a solid management team in place, and a well-laid-out plan for future success," Al Christy, Jr., President and CEO of Equities First Holdings, LLC, said. "EFH is proud to be able to provide the funding necessary to help ECT meets its financial goals and continue the work of cracking the code of emerging energy and minerals technologies."

Equities First Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd is based in Sydney and operates satellite offices in Melbourne and Perth. The company holds an Australian Financial Services License (Reference Number: 387079).

Glenn Fozard, Chairman of ECT commented, "ECT recognizes that EFH is the global leader in securities based lending and having them involved to help fund our Indian project is essential to keeping the outcomes on-track and on-time. The Australian EFH team conducted themselves with professionalism and integrity and have been a great support is setting up this transaction."

Since 2002, Equities First Holdings, LLC (EFH) has provided clients with alternative financing by lending capital secured by publicly traded stock, to enable clients to meet their personal and professional financial goals. EFH provides capital against shares traded on public exchanges around the world. The company has completed more than 700 transactions since its founding, which offer customers high loan-to-value at low fixed interest rates.

EFH is a global company with offices in nine countries, including wholly owned subsidiaries Equities First (London) Limited, Equities First Holdings Hong Kong Limited, Equities First Holdings Singapore Limited, and Equities First Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd. For more information, visit, .

This release is intended for informational use only, and does not constitute an offer, stated or implied, of any type. Equities First Holdings, LLC and all of its subsidiaries work exclusively with individuals classified as sophisticated investors. The Equities First Holdings platform is not intended for retail investors.

