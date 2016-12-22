       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Networking


Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

ID: 514598
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. (formerly NXA Inc.) (TSX VENTURE: ECT) (the "Company" or "ECL") wishes to announce that an aggregate of 9,683,312 options to purchase common shares of the Company at $0.055 share for one (1) year have been granted to the three (3) directors of Ellipsiz Communications Taiwan Limited, the wholly-owned operating subsidiary of the Company including one individual who is also a director and officer of the Company.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Grant Sawiak
416-917-2816



Keywords (optional):

ellipsiz-communications-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/22/2016 - 21:31
Language: English
News-ID 514598
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ellipsiz Communications Ltd.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 63

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Networking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.025
Registriert Heute: 18
Registriert Gestern: 23
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 170


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z