A Series of Big Wins Brings a Record Year for WireIE

International Recognition and Consistent Deployment of Quality Ethernet Services Propel WireIE Into a Solid Industry Leadership Position

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- WireIE, a wholesale network operator specialized in the deployment of MEF-Certified Carrier Ethernet networks to Canada's underserved markets, celebrates a year filled with big growth and marked successes. The WireIE Canadian national footprint now reaches from coast to coast, and the goal of increasing the scope of high availability, secure and reliable networks in underserved markets across Canada allowed WireIE to grow 20%, in partnership with its wholesale carriers, in 2016. Specifically, growth accelerated within the federal government, the oil and gas industry, ehealth, banking and several other industries. "The growth levels we've enjoyed in 2016 are almost unheard of in our industry," says Rob Barlow, WireIE CEO, "I've spoken with many industry executives, and they're consistently surprised when we mention our growth." WireIE grew internationally as well, with 25% of the company growth being driven through the Americas, and new projects in Argentina and the Caribbean increasing presence and global accolades.

Others in the industry recognized WireIE's growth as well, as two awards were presented to the WireIE team. The first award came in May at the Global Telecom Business Innovation Awards. "We were thrilled to win this award. It recognized WireIE's innovative solutions for underserved and geographically disperse markets," says CEO, Rob Barlow. Europe was particularly good to WireIE this year, following up with another win in November. "In Paris, we were honoured with the Best North American Project award at Capacity Europe," says Barlow, adding, "It was our privilege to receive both of these awards."

Both European events are well known in the industry, with Capacity Europe being one of the most established and well-regarded conferences in the telecom industry, attended by over 2000 executives from 80 countries. Both awards reaffirm WireIE's goal of creating a more connected world and enabling carrier partners to future-proof their networks.

With increased presence on the global stage, last month Barlow was invited to speak on two CEO Roundtables in LA. The first entitled "IOT & The Data Center: Talking Cloud, Power and Performance," and then "IOT & Cybersecurity: Risks in the Supply Chain, Privacy and Defense." The Roundtables provided an opportunity for industry leaders to share their predictions for tech and telecom's future and to participate in casual Q&A discussion moderated by industry analysts and journalists.

In light of the recent , WireIE is pleased that the Government of Canada recognizes connection to the internet as a basic service. WireIE crossed a new threshold of total circuits that have been flipped on and connected in underserved markets in 2016, growth of which is set to continue expanding rapidly, in support of the Government's mandate in 2017.

To learn more about WireIE, visit

WireIE is a Canadian telecommunications carrier, specialized in the deployment of MEF Certified Carrier Ethernet 2.0 networks to underserved markets. WireIE's proven network performance, backed by industry-leading SLAs, has established the carrier as the provider of choice for mission critical network requirements, across all industry verticals including Oil & Gas, Mining, Utilities, Healthcare, Financial, Retail and Public Sector. Unleash the potential with WireIE - visit and follow us on Twitter .

