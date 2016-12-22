Canadian Banc Corp.: Preferred Share Offering

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Canadian Banc Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with respect to an additional offering of its Preferred Shares. This offering is being led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The Preferred Shares are listed and posted for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol "BK.PR.A". On December 21, 2016 the closing price of the Preferred Shares on the TSX was $10.56.

The authorized capital of the Company also consists of Class A Shares (the "Class A Shares"). On December 12, 2016 the Company declared a special capital gains dividend, payable partially in cash and partially in Class A Shares, to holders of Class A Shares of record on January 5, 2017. The special dividend will be payable on January 9, 2017, the same date the Preferred Shares will be issued under the short form prospectus. The number of Class A Shares being issued as a result of this special dividend will be equal to the number of Preferred Shares expected to be issued in the offering.

A copy of the preliminary short form prospectus will be available from National Bank Financial Inc. Investors cannot buy Preferred Shares of the Company pursuant to the offering until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the final short form prospectus. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443





More information:

http://www.primerateplus.com



Canadian Banc Corp.

