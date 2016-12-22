Taxpayer relief deadline is December 31, 2016 for requests related to 2006

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Canada Revenue Agency

The CRA would like to remind taxpayers and registrants that they have until December 31, 2016 to make a taxpayer relief request related to 2006.

Taxpayer relief is limited to tax years or reporting periods that ended within 10 calendar years of the year the taxpayer relief request is made. The CRA may also cancel interest and penalties that accrued within 10 calendar years of the year the taxpayer relief request is made, regardless of the tax year or reporting period in which the debt originated.

The deadline applies to taxpayer relief requests for:

If you are involved in a tax process with the CRA, including an audit, objection, or appeal for the 2006 tax year, or a reporting period that ended in 2006, and are not sure if you need to make a taxpayer relief request, then you should make a request before the December 31, 2016 deadline.

Taxpayers and registrants or their authorized representatives can make a request to the CRA to cancel penalties or interest by filling out and forward it along with all supporting documentation to one of the designated offices listed at the end of the form.

For information on all types of taxpayer relief requests, go to .

