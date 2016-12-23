Doyourdata Appuninser Is A Powerful and Easy-To-Use Mac Uninstaller and Cleans Up Leftovers

DoYourData AppUninser makes the complete un-installation of MAC apps easy by few clicks and 100% secure.



DoYourData AppUninser 4.0 is an all-in-one Mac Uninstaller by completely uninstalling Mac applications in batches or one by one and can remove plug-ins, widgets, multi-languages, preference panes thoroughly. The powerful Uninstall & Clean-up feature of the app apart from complete uninstallation of all parts of application also removes associated files like register files, app junk, traces, logs etc. It is also able to totally uninstall crashed application, stubborn application and virus-infected application downloading from MAC App store or any other website. It can perform uninstallation of applications one by one and uninstall applications in batches by only 1-click.



Moreover, DoYourData AppUninser with the removal of useless multi language files helps users to attain more valuable disk space on MAC and does not affect the functionality of the applications.



The Disk Utilities feature also has many useful services like Data Erasure Software, Mac Data Erasure Software, Business Data Wipe Solution, Mac Cleaner, MacUninstaller, Mac Duplicate Finder, Mac iPhone Recovery. The DoYourData Online Store helps the customer to purchase or download the mac deleted file recovery software in 100% safe method with free lifetime technical support.



To find out more about DoYourData AppUninser visit http://www.doyourdata.com/mac-data-recovery-software/free-mac-data-recovery-software.html



About DoYourData AppUninser

DoYourData AppUninser app makes the total un-installation easy for MAC users.



Email: support(at)doyourdata.com





http://www.doyourdata.com/mac-data-recovery-software/free-mac-data-recovery-software.html



Doyourdata Appuninser

Firma: Doyourdata Appuninser



