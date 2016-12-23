       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


/NOTICE OF DISREGARD: Statement by Minister Wilson-Raybould on the accomplishments of 2016

ID: 514627
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Department of Justice Canada

We have been advised that readers should disregard the Department of Justice statement "Statement by Minister Wilson-Raybould on the accomplishments of 2016" that was sent today December 22, 2016 at 17:42 ET. A revised document will follow.

Contacts:
Valerie Gervais
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Justice
613-992-4621

Media Relations Office
Department of Justice
613-957-4207



More information:
http://www.justice.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

department-of-justice-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/23/2016 - 03:23
Language: English
News-ID 514627
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Justice Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 42

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.030
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 207


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z