/NOTICE OF DISREGARD: Statement by Minister Wilson-Raybould on the accomplishments of 2016

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Department of Justice Canada

We have been advised that readers should disregard the Department of Justice statement "Statement by Minister Wilson-Raybould on the accomplishments of 2016" that was sent today December 22, 2016 at 17:42 ET. A revised document will follow.

Contacts:

Valerie Gervais

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Justice

613-992-4621



Media Relations Office

Department of Justice

613-957-4207





http://www.justice.gc.ca



