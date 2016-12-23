/NOTICE OF DISREGARD: Statement by Minister Wilson-Raybould on the accomplishments of 2016
ID: 514627
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Department of Justice Canada
We have been advised that readers should disregard the Department of Justice statement "Statement by Minister Wilson-Raybould on the accomplishments of 2016" that was sent today December 22, 2016 at 17:42 ET. A revised document will follow.
Contacts: Valerie Gervais Press Secretary Office of the Minister of Justice 613-992-4621
Media Relations Office Department of Justice 613-957-4207
OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Department of Justice CanadaThe Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today issued the following statement:"When I was appointed Minister of Justice and ...
OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Canadian Heritage is inviting journalists to cover the Kick-Off Celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Confederation that will be taking place in Canada's Capital Region on Saturday, December 31, 20 ...
MTB Pest Control, a pest management and extermination company based in District Heights, Maryland, launched a wide range of pest control services.
More information is available at [http://mtbpestcontrol.net](http://mtbpestcontrol.net/).
Rodents, cockroa ...
REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Western Economic Diversification CanadaSixty-two recreational and cultural facilities in Regina and across Saskatchewan will be upgraded with a Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) inv ...