âFrom December 31, Abu Camp in Botswanaâs Okavango Delta will no longer allow guests to ride elephants.
(firmenpresse) - The decision follows an extensive review of its programme and is in compliance with recent government directives.
The campÂÂs programme will continue to focus on respectful, less intrusive forms of elephant interaction and education consistent with the highest industry standards, including its immersive walking-based experience. Guests will still be able to closely observe and interact with the Abu herd and learn about wildlife and habitat conservation from guides, elephant experts and researchers.
More info on Abu Camp: [http://www.purebotswana.co.uk/safari-camps/abu-cam...](http://www.purebotswana.co.uk/safari-camps/abu-camp/)
ÂÂOur Abu elephant programme focuses on the full elephant conservation experience, offering guests and families the unique opportunity to spend time with the Abu herd, walking with them through the bush, observing them up close in the wild and getting to know their individual characters, while, most importantly, learning more about the importance of elephant conservation from local guides and researchers,ÂÂ said Kim Nixon, Wilderness Safaris Botswana MD.
For over 20 years, Abu Camp has offered guests the experience of walking and interacting with elephants in the wild. The camp has received worldwide recognition for its innovative work with orphaned and rejected elephants who have come together to form the Abu herd. This herd of personalities, from matriarch, Cathy, to naughty youngest, Naledi, forms the heart of the interactive elephant experience, where guests meet, walk and intermingle with the animals.
The campÂÂs vision has always been to care for these abused or orphaned elephants and, where possible, to return elephants that have spent much of their life in captivity back into the African wild. Since the inception of Abu Camp, nine elephants have been successfully reintroduced into the wild. The movements and behaviour of the reintroduced elephants are studied by scientists in the wild.
ÂÂThrough the centre of excellence that we have created at Abu Camp, we hope to become the worldÂÂs leading experts on everything related to elephant conservation and to share our knowledge with all Government and conservation partners and guests to ensure the long-term survival of the species,ÂÂ said Wellington Jana, head of Abu CampÂÂs elephant team.
