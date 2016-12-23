Abu Camp in Botswanaâs Okavango Delta will no longer offer elephant rides.

âFrom December 31, Abu Camp in Botswanaâs Okavango Delta will no longer allow guests to ride elephants.

(firmenpresse) - The decision follows an extensive review of its programme and is in compliance with recent government directives.



The campÂÂs programme will continue to focus on respectful, less intrusive forms of elephant interaction and education consistent with the highest industry standards, including its immersive walking-based experience. Guests will still be able to closely observe and interact with the Abu herd and learn about wildlife and habitat conservation from guides, elephant experts and researchers.



More info on Abu Camp: [http://www.purebotswana.co.uk/safari-camps/abu-cam...](http://www.purebotswana.co.uk/safari-camps/abu-camp/)



ÂÂOur Abu elephant programme focuses on the full elephant conservation experience, offering guests and families the unique opportunity to spend time with the Abu herd, walking with them through the bush, observing them up close in the wild and getting to know their individual characters, while, most importantly, learning more about the importance of elephant conservation from local guides and researchers,ÂÂ said Kim Nixon, Wilderness Safaris Botswana MD.



For over 20 years, Abu Camp has offered guests the experience of walking and interacting with elephants in the wild. The camp has received worldwide recognition for its innovative work with orphaned and rejected elephants who have come together to form the Abu herd. This herd of personalities, from matriarch, Cathy, to naughty youngest, Naledi, forms the heart of the interactive elephant experience, where guests meet, walk and intermingle with the animals.



The campÂÂs vision has always been to care for these abused or orphaned elephants and, where possible, to return elephants that have spent much of their life in captivity back into the African wild. Since the inception of Abu Camp, nine elephants have been successfully reintroduced into the wild. The movements and behaviour of the reintroduced elephants are studied by scientists in the wild.





ÂÂThrough the centre of excellence that we have created at Abu Camp, we hope to become the worldÂÂs leading experts on everything related to elephant conservation and to share our knowledge with all Government and conservation partners and guests to ensure the long-term survival of the species,ÂÂ said Wellington Jana, head of Abu CampÂÂs elephant team.





More information:

http://www.puresafari.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Pure Safari

http://www.puresafari.com

PressRelease by

Pure Safari

Requests:

+441227753181

Date: 12/23/2016 - 05:00

Language: English

News-ID 514628

Character count: 2507

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pure Safari

Ansprechpartner: Tarquin Barnsby

Stadt: Hernhill

Telefon: +441227753181



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 22/12/2016



Number of hits: 76



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease