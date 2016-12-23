Summers Engineering Report Continued Patchy Trading Conditions

Sydney based Summers Engineering are leaders in CNC manufacturing engineering and in a recent communique noted that the buoyancy order flow, excluding construction related orders, was patchy at best.

(firmenpresse) - The company said that, as reported previously, construction related orders continued to be strong were keeping their production floor busy. However, all other industry sectors were erratic in their consistency of orders.



Mr Jeff Brivik, Operations Director of Summers Engineering said, ÂÂWe have seen two good months of orders in September and October and in fact well above average for previous corresponding periods. However, just as fast as the upturn came it dropped away late in October and the fall in orders continued in November and December.ÂÂ He went on to say, ÂÂOn checking industry contacts, this inconsistent trend is not isolated to just ourselves but appears to be industry wide.ÂÂ



The companyÂÂs observations are confirmed by the National Bank of AustraliaÂÂs recently released business survey results showing a moderation in non-mining economic recovery, with business conditions dropping in October.



NAB confirmed business conditions fell two points to +6, their lowest level since May 2015. Business confidence fell two index points from +6 to +4. Mr Alan Oster, chief economist at NAB reported that while conditions are still at above average levels, if the recent trajectory continues the economy could be rapidly losing momentum. He added that the bank was more concerned than the RBA about the near-term outlook.



Mr Brivik said, ÂÂDespite market commentators confirming the recent drop in business conditions we are positive and upbeat about the future and positioned to take advantage of any upturn in the new year.ÂÂ



To learn more about Summers Engineering and their services visit the website: http://www.summersengineering.com.au



About Summers Engineering



[Summers Engineering](http://www.summersengineering.com.au/) is an Australian owned and nationally recognized CNC repetition engineering company, located in Sydney. Founded in 1952, Summers has come a long way since itÂÂs modest beginnings, and today is a highly regarded producer of a vast array of precision components to a broad range of industries. The company specialises in short to medium size production runs of quantities from around 20, to circa 10000 if required.





More information:

http:// http://www.summersengineering.com.au/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Summers Engineering

http:// http://www.summersengineering.com.au/

PressRelease by

Summers Engineering

Requests:

(029) 905-1472

Date: 12/23/2016 - 05:09

Language: English

News-ID 514630

Character count: 2466

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Summers Engineering

Ansprechpartner: Mr Jeff Brivik

Stadt: Sydney



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 22/12/2016



Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease