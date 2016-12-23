Powerful Energy Under a Small Stature  Airwheel Citizen Portable electric assist bicycle R5

Airwheel electric folding bikes have brought ingenious revolution to daily commuting. A new type of citizen e-bike R5, with more intelligence and vigor is poised to change the commuting habits.

(firmenpresse) - A powerful electric bike may sound like a combination of giant stature and bulky battery. But Airwheel citizen e-bike R5 will leave a sensational different impression to modern people. A motor, a battery set, along with a multi-folding system make the vehicle powerful and yet agile on the road. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/806745121668505600



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



The motion performance under the aluminum alloy structure is boundless. The whole vehicle weighs 18.5 kg, with the battery weighing 1.4kg. The aluminum alloy materials are conducive to the light weight of the R5 electric assist bike . In the ideally power-assistance mode, the vehicle can reach an unbelievable 100 km. The sensor system detects riders pedaling and then the output energy will assist riders to move in a labor-saving way. As long as riders have sufficient energy, they can have an infinite journey. It is a joke but the power-assistance mode do offer a lot of choices for riders. They can enjoy longer distance of riding than any normal electric bikes. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/803839684262686721



The battery of R5 is swappable. The branded Li-ion battery guarantees sufficient power supply. Protected by 8 circuit protections, it is safer. Riders can have standby battery to enjoy longer distance of assisted riding. Integrated with a USB port, the battery can serve as a portable power source. The main body, operating rod, handle bars and pedals of the electric folding bike can all be folded. The whole folding process only takes three steps. In offices or back at home, the folded vehicle will occupy little storage room. In daily commuting, the folded vehicle can also be carried onto metro and buses. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be



Airwheel R5 city electric bike with elegantly simple design and enhanced folding feature can improve the commuting efficiency when connected to public transportation system. The role that bikes play in the society is changing. In particular, they are serving the purpose of keeping riders fit. Airwheel R5 can be purely driven by human labor. Then riding R5 is also a recreational and body-building activity at leisure time. Airwheel R5 is powerful enough to satisfy all different requirements and present the best user experience.





