A Smart Choice for Commuting by Airwheel 2016 new Smart products Gadgets  E3, R5 and C5

The smart products are bringing enormous change to peoples life. Airwheel smart vehicle and gadgets also exert influence on daily commuting.

(firmenpresse) - In the intelligent world, everyone who wishes to lead an efficient and comfortable life should learn to get along with the smart products. Airwheel smart vehicles and gadgets are such smart products which will make commuting, the most annoying part of daily life, more intelligent and enjoyable. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/803839684262686721



In the fast tempo of urban life, when people are faced with severe traffic congestion in rush hours, Airwheel electric folding bike E3 may be the most efficient alternative to automobiles. It is rather a mini and portable vehicle in the Airwheel family. The 12.5kg weight is bearable for even female riders. The formidable folding system allows it to be folded and stored into a backpack. The small size allows riders to move freely on the bicycle lane. The motor traffic congestion will never daunt the smart vehicle. If riders dont want to ride, they can fold the vehicle and take them onto buses or metros. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/807486851598532608



In case people wish to have a vehicle which can meet both commuting and fitness purposes, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike will come in handy. The vehicle supports three operating modes. In the bodybuilding mode, it is a pure bike which can be driven by human labor. In contrast, in the electricity-assisted mode, it will be driven by electricity and cost no labor. In the power-assistance mode, the motor will assist riders to pedal in a labor-saving way. Airwheel R5 is a smart choice especially for an outdoor cycling. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/804229254623809536



How about seasoning the boring commuting journey with some music? Riders can wear an Airwheel smart helmet C5. The helmet has both head protection and recreational functions. The integrated camera can serve as an automobile data recorder. When E3 riders encounter any accidents or disputes, the camera will provide evidence to clarify facts. Besides, when they ride R5 to go outing, the camera can also take down the beautiful scenery and wonderful moments. C5 can be connected to smart phones, thus enabling music playing and phone answering functions.





To live smartly and comfortably is just a matter of choice. Airwheel smart gadgets present a new way of embracing life.



