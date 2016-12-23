Multi functional Airwheel R5 Smart electric assist urban bike Leads New Fashion

Airwheel has successfully launched three electric vehicles since the summer. The recently released citizen e-bike, with a chain system offers three operating mode and elevates riding experience dramatically.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel foresees that there is a huge potential in the electric vehicle industry. Airwheel folding e-bikes E3 and E6 are highly efficient in daily commuting. To enhance the bodybuilding function of the electric vehicles, Airwheel has then rolled out the citizen e-bike R5. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/806365276329693184



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Nowadays, many people drive to work and they can not squeeze any time to work out. Modern transportation system offers choices like buses, metros and taxies. Bikes have long been considered as very inefficient vehicle in urban transportation system. But if the bikes that can both enhance commuting efficiency and help people to work out, will the products appeal to modern people? Airwheel electric assist bike R5 is designed to get these sedentary people moving and get rid of the bad habits. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/808225829519900674



R5 is equipped with a motor and chain, thus allowing three operating mode. For those who place commuting efficiency in the first place, they might prefer the electricity-assisted mode. The powerful motor and Li-ion battery make the vehicle reach an ideal speed of 20 km/h. It is enough to meet the short-distance commuting needs. As for some who wish to work out during the commuting journey, they can try the bodybuilding mode. Then the R5 electric moped bike will function as a pure bike. They work out during the commuting journey and dont need to spare time for physical training. R5 also gives a compromised choice, a power-assistance mode. Riders can pedal with the assistance of the motor and they can ride in a labor-saving way. They can enjoy the joy of riding without feeling physical exhaustion. At weekends, people can also take the vehicle out for a ride. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be



Apart from the multi-operating modes, Airwheel has some special designs to elevate riding experience. R5 electric assist bike has excellent folding performance, allowing it to be stored in car trunks or carried onto buses. Made of aluminum alloy, the vehicle is light-weighted to be lifted. A 16-inch tire with special tread patterns make sure that the vehicle can negotiate with different road conditions stably. The fashionable appearance will also make it spotlight on the road.





