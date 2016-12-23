âEasyshade Confirms Higher Sales Reflecting Stronger Economy

Leading supplier of printed marquees and teardrop banners to Australian business and not for profit organisations confirmed in a recent communique strong growth in sales over the course of the year.

Easyshade Marquees has sold high quality printed marquees and other printed promotional banner type items for over ten years. They confirm their observations over the year that business owners have been more confident about the outlook of the economy as the year progressed and has been reflected in higher sales.



The marketing spend by businesses is well documented as a barometer of business confidence and Easyshade Marquees is forecasting continuing strong sales running well into 2017.



Mr Mervyn Cohen, Director of Easyshade Marquees said, ÂÂThere has been a significant uplift in sales and enquiries progressively over the year and this has come from not only corporate clients but schools, not for profit organisations, through to fitness centers and health practitioners.ÂÂ He went on to say, ÂÂWe have traditionally supplied marquees and teardrop banners over the years for outdoor events, but we are seeing an even greater use of them in 2016 with the brand awareness benefits of them being better understood.ÂÂ



To learn more about Easyshade Marquees and the range of other products they supply like teardrop banners and printed talble cloths visit the website here: [http://www.easyshade.com.au/](http://www.easyshade.com.au)



About Easyshade Marquees



[Easyshade Marquees](http://www.easyshade.com.au/) sell high quality marquees to all parts of Australia. For over ten years they have advised customers on frame selection, custom printing and what is most suited for the intended use. They supply via fast delivery in qualities from one marquee or bulk orders.



Each marquee has quality aluminium frames with hexagon shape leg poles, 3 frame sizes and 3 frame strengths. Their success has been a very simple belief to provide a range of quality products at fair prices.





