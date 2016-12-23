Report takes a closer look at the geographical segmentation of the global smart healthcare market in order to present a clear overview of where the market stands to gain.report also covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart healthcare market for 2016-2020.
(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 23, 2016: The rapidly growing smart healthcare market is the focus of a new report that has been added to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is entitled as, Global Smart Healthcare Market 2016-2020. The report examines the growth prospects and size of the global market till the end of 2020. Through a detailed analysis of the market, research analysts have studied that the global market of smart healthcare will grow at a CAGR of 24.55% during the forecast period of 2016-2020.
Further, the report takes a closer look at the geographical segmentation of the global smart healthcare market in order to present a clear overview of where the market stands to gain. Key regions examined in the report includes, APAC, Europe, North America and RoW. The regional analysis begins with a brief summary describing the involvement of smart healthcare services along with the markets key trends, market drivers and opportunities affecting the market development. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue from solutions, customers using services and revenue generated from services like e-medical records, point-of-sale devices, location monitoring, smartphones & mobile devices etc.
Smart healthcare can be defined as the integration of different healthcare delivery mechanisms. It provides more patient centric services that improves access to healthcare and are customized to individual patients needs. With health invariably being a major concern, the boom in smart healthcare has resulted as an advantage to the healthcare industry. The rapid technological advancements in the field of healthcare industry such as the development of EHR (Electronic Health Record), mHealth, telemedicine, smart pills, syringes and others are the prime factors that are responsible for the growth in this market. In 2014, global smart healthcare products market was dominated by North America and the research estimates that this region will maintain leadership in the market, while the Asia Pacific region will show the fastest growth rate.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased demand for remote monitoring of conditions of aging population. The rise in chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, obesity, asthma and heart diseases has driven the adoption of smart healthcare products. Moreover, currently one of the biggest market trend gaining momentum is contribution of big data analytics in healthcare. It has been largely used in the healthcare industry to understand patient insights. On the other hand, major factors hindering the growth of market is fragmentation and complexity in market.
Key vendors mentioned in the report are:
Allscripts
Cisco
GE Healthcare
Philips
Some of the prominent members are Abbott, AthenaHealth, Agfa-Gevaert, Alcatel-Lucent, Evolent Health, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Johnson and Johnson, Proteus Digital Health etc.
