Hiring a Trailer to Move House - U-Haul's handy hints

The task of moving house can be daunting, especially if you're not properly prepared.

You may also decide that you'd prefer to move some of the furniture or household items yourself with the help of a trailer.



Whether you are moving interstate, to your first apartment, or shifting some big pieces furniture from one home to another, U-Haul Australia offers a full range of trailers to choose from.



By following these handy hints, you can be prepared and look forward to a smooth move with your hired trailer!



1.Research what type of trailer you might need



When choosing a trailer it is essential you know what size and type of trailer is going to do the job on moving day. As a start you should:



*Create a full inventory of items you are planning to move in the trailer as this will help you decide on the type and size needed.

*Determine the distance and time to transport items to your new home. If it's a long distance, you may want to only make one trip or if it's short distance, you could do several trips during the day with a smaller trailer.



Trailers come in all different shapes and sizes ranging from box and caged trailers through to our fully enclosed, purpose-built furniture trailers. U-Haul has the following trailers for hire on our website www.uhaul.com.au with measurements listed for each:



*Small, medium and large cage trailers (10 x 6 hire trailer)

*Small and medium box trailers

*Small, medium and large furniture trailers



2.Be prepared - book in advance



It pays to plan in advance to ensure that the right trailer for your needs is available at a location that suits you. At U-Haul Australia, you can book online or via our smartphone app up to six weeks ahead. Bookings can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week!





It's also worth checking our website www.uhaul.com.au for one-way only specials or weekend specials (where you collect your trailer on Friday or Saturday from certain locations and return it on Monday at the same time of pick up). You could save up to 40% on your rental costs.



If you have your trailer for the weekend, also consider using it for other tasks such as taking a load of items you no longer need to a worthy charity or to the local tip.



3.Ensure you know how to attach and drive safely with a trailer



For those people who have never have hired a trailer before, it's important you know how to attach and drive with a trailer before moving day, instead of learning to do so on your way to your new house!



U-Haul Australia has produced 6 safety videos and a helpful step-by-step visual guide, found at www.trailerrentals.com.au/trailer-hire-safety which provides handy hints for attaching a trailer.



4.Book from a reputable company



For peace of mind on moving day, it pays to ensure you hire a trailer from a company that regularly inspects and repairs its trailers.



U-Haul is Australia's most highly recognised organisation for trailer, ute and lawnmowers hire, and ensures the safety of its customers through good quality, reliable trailers.



With over 1000 U-Haul hire locations across Australia, hiring a trailer for your moving day has never been easier.





