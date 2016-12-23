NN Group and Delta Lloyd agree on recommended transaction

This is a joint press release by NN Group N.V. ('NN Group') and Delta Lloyd N.V.

('Delta Lloyd'), pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 Paragraph 3, Section 5

Paragraph 1 and Section 7 Paragraph 4 of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids

(Besluit Openbare Biedingen Wft) (the 'Decree') in connection with the intended

public offer by NN Group for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in

the capital of Delta Lloyd. This announcement does not constitute an offer, or

any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer

will be made only by means of an offer memorandum. This announcement is not for

release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly

or indirectly, the United States, Canada or Japan or in any other jurisdiction

in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.



NN Group and Delta Lloyd agree on recommended transaction

To form a leading insurance and asset management company in the Netherlands



* NN Group and Delta Lloyd reached a conditional agreement on a recommended

all-cash public offer of EUR 5.40 (cum dividend) per issued and outstanding

ordinary share of Delta Lloyd representing a total consideration of EUR 2.5

billion

* Transaction supported and recommended by Delta Lloyd's Executive Board and

Supervisory Board

* Offer price represents a premium of 55% over the 3-months average closing

price prior to the initial announcement on 5 October 2016, delivering

immediate and certain value to Delta Lloyd shareholders

* Creation of a well-diversified leader in the Dutch pensions, life and non-

life insurance and banking sectors, with a strong asset management platform,

attractive international presence, ample growth opportunities and appealing

customer propositions



* NN Group anticipates a return on investment of around 10% and a double digit

accretion in dividend per share (DPS) for 2018 and onwards

* Robust combined balance sheet and solid 3Q16 pro-forma Solvency II ratio of

approximately 189%

* NN Group has committed financing in place and will fund the transaction via

a combination of existing cash resources and debt

* Draft offer memorandum will be submitted to AFM no later than 28 December

2016



NN Group and Delta Lloyd announce today that a conditional agreement (the

'Merger Protocol') has been reached on a recommended public offer (the 'Offer')

to be made by NN Group for the entire issued and outstanding ordinary share

capital of Delta Lloyd (the 'Shares') for EUR 5.40 in cash per ordinary Delta

Lloyd share (cum dividend) (the 'Offer Price').

This announcement follows constructive interactions between the boards and

management teams of both companies including a period of targeted due diligence.



Lard Friese, CEO of NN Group: 'Today's announcement is a significant step in our

journey to build a sustainable, profitable business for the future, and to

strengthen our leading position in the Netherlands and Belgium. I value the

entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, the commercial agility, and strong

distribution capabilities of Delta Lloyd. Customers of both companies will

benefit from an enhanced proposition by complementing our product offering and

distribution. Consolidation in the insurance sector will bring additional

stability in our markets, and will generate a materially higher cash return to

our shareholders over time, through the benefits of scale. We strongly believe

this transaction to be in the best interest of both companies' stakeholders, and

I am pleased the transaction has the support and recommendation of the Delta

Lloyd Boards. '



Hans van der Noordaa, CEO of Delta Lloyd: 'Delta Lloyd is a highly client

focused organisation with excellent market positions. I am proud of how the

management and employees of Delta Lloyd have worked together over the last years

to improve the operations and capital of the Group. We have been making good

progress towards our goals. But our Boards have recognised the risks to the

achievement of those goals which exist particularly in respect of the ongoing

evolution of Solvency II capital requirements and a competitive market, that is

on the verge of consolidation. After extensive analysis of different

alternatives, we made a clear decision that a combination of NN Group and Delta

Lloyd is in the long term interest of our stakeholders including our

shareholders. The offer provides a certain cash premium for shareholders and

also a secure future for policyholders.'



Strategic rationale

NN Group and Delta Lloyd believe that a combination of Delta Lloyd and the Dutch

and Belgian activities of NN Group (the 'Combined Company') is compelling. The

transaction will result in an overall stronger platform within the Benelux from

which to provide enhanced customer propositions and generate shareholder return:

* Additional scale and capabilities will result in an improved customer

proposition within the Dutch pension market;

* Doubling the size of the non-life insurance business will drive underwriting

results and customer experience;

* The integration of two leading asset management businesses creates

additional scale and expertise;

* Increased size and scale of the banking business, thereby improving the

competitive offering to existing and new customers;

* Doubling the presence in Belgium, leading to a strong life insurance market

share with a more diversified offering through additional channels.



The Combined Company will be better placed to capture opportunities that

technological innovation brings and will provide increased possibilities for

knowledge sharing, strengthening capabilities and talent development. It will

bring a perspective of growth and lead to opportunities for employees of both

companies and will facilitate continuous improvement in customer service and

experience.



Transaction details

The Offer envisions the acquisition of Shares pursuant to a recommended public

offer by NN Group.

The Offer Price represents:

* a premium of approximately 31% over the closing price of EUR 4.12 per Share

on 4 October 2016, the last trading day before NN Group initially announced

its intention to make an offer for Delta Lloyd;

* a premium of approximately 38% relative to the average closing price per

Share during the last month prior to the initial announcement; and

* a premium of approximately 55% relative to the average closing price per

Share of Delta Lloyd during the last three months prior to the initial

announcement.



Financing

The Offer values 100% of the Shares at EUR 2.5 billion. NN Group will be able to

pay the Offer consideration for an amount of EUR 1.4 billion with cash from its

own available resources. For the remainder, NN Group has, subject to customary

conditions, committed debt financing made available to it from reputable global

financial institutions. The financial leverage ratio and fixed cost coverage

ratios of the Combined Company are estimated in a range of 30% and 9x on a pro-

forma basis at 30 September 2016.



Synergies and cash generation

The combination of Delta Lloyd and the Dutch and Belgian activities of NN Group

will facilitate a drive for further efficiency, supporting the Combined

Company's cash generation capacity. NN Group will provide additional information

on potential cost and capital synergies in due course, but is currently

anticipating cost synergies of approximately EUR 150 million pre-tax by 2020.

This is anticipated to occur in a range of areas including:

* Integration of operational and supporting activities in Life and Non-Life,

including commercial migration

* Full integration of Bank & Asset Management

* Removal of overlap in centralised functions

* Reduction in project spend



With respect to capital, NN Group estimates the 3Q16 pro-forma Solvency II ratio

of the combination to be at 189%, taking into account the reversal of the EUR

333 million deduction of the share buy-back and assuming the base case of senior

debt issuance. Based on its due diligence, NN Group believes that there will be

some initial capital synergies from the combination but also expects meaningful

negative impacts from the alignment of actuarial assumptions under NN Group

ownership. The combination of these is anticipated to result in the 3Q16 pro-

forma Solvency II ratio declining from 189% to approximately 185%.



Over time, NN Group sees potential for further capital synergies, the transition

of Delta Lloyd's legal entities onto the NN Group Partial Internal Model, but

also the removal of the longevity hedge benefit currently included in Delta

Lloyd's standard formula approach.



NN Group anticipates the transaction to generate a return on investment of

around 10% and a double digit accretion in DPS for 2018 and onwards. The

Combined Company will remain focussed on generating capital within its operating

units and remitting this capital to the holding company where it will be subject

to NN Group's unchanged dividend policy.



Recommendation by Delta Lloyd's Executive Board and Supervisory Board

On 2 October 2016, Delta Lloyd received a conditional approach from NN Group

valued at EUR 5.30 which the Delta Lloyd Boards rejected. Consistent with their

fiduciary responsibilities, the Boards of Delta Lloyd entered into talks with NN

Group to assess whether a transaction would be feasible to create compelling

value for shareholders and deliver benefits to other stakeholders. Delta Lloyd

and NN Group management have been in discussion about the potential size of the

consolidation benefits, both from a financial and capital perspective, from

combining the two companies, which are substantial. A key point for Delta Lloyd

was that the proposal needed to reflect an appropriate share of benefits of

Dutch consolidation for Delta Lloyd shareholders since the Delta Lloyd Boards

believe that consolidation will take place in the near future given regulatory

developments and market headwinds.



Throughout the process, the Delta Lloyd Executive Board and Supervisory Board

met frequently to discuss the progress of the process and the key decisions in

connection therein. The Delta Lloyd Executive Board and Supervisory Board

received extensive financial and legal advice and there was regular contact with

the Dutch Central Bank. The Delta Lloyd Boards gave careful consideration to all

aspects - including strategic, financial, current trading, operational and

social points of view - and consequences of the proposed transaction.



In the trading update regarding the first nine months of 2016, Delta

Lloyd reported good progress on its management priorities of capital,

performance and customers, alongside its Solvency II capital ratio of

156%. Since the end of the quarter, Solvency II is expected to have benefited

from the closure of the duration gap and favourable market movements. Delta

Lloyd expects its 4Q16 Solvency II ratio to be adversely affected by the LAC-DT

review by DNB, the possible removal of the risk margin benefit of the longevity

hedge and adverse longevity developments. Delta Lloyd will report its final

assessment of these items at its full year results in February 2017.



In this context, the Delta Lloyd Boards have carefully considered the financial

and stakeholder considerations of all options, including remaining standalone.



After due and careful consideration, both the Delta Lloyd Executive Board and

the Supervisory Board are of the opinion that the Offer is in the best interest

of Delta Lloyd and its stakeholders. As will be further set out in the Position

Statement to be published in connection with the Offer, the Delta Lloyd

Executive Board and Supervisory Board support the Offer, shall recommend to the

shareholders of Delta Lloyd to accept the Offer and to tender their Shares

pursuant to the Offer, and recommend voting in favour of all resolutions

relating to the Offer and the Legal Merger that will be proposed at the EGM.



On 23 December 2016, Goldman Sachs issued a fairness opinion to the Delta Lloyd

Executive Board and Supervisory Board, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued

a fairness opinion to the Delta Lloyd Supervisory Board, in each case as to the

fairness, as of such date, and based upon and subject to the factors and

assumptions set forth in each fairness opinion, that the EUR 5.40 in cash to be

paid pursuant to the Offer or the exchange ratio[1] of NN Group shares to be

issued in connection with the Legal Merger, as applicable, to the holders of

Shares, collectively, is fair from a financial point of view to such holders.



The full text of such fairness opinions, each of which sets forth the

assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and limitations on the

review undertaken in connection with each such opinion, will be included in the

Position Statement. The opinions of Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill

Lynch are given to the Delta Lloyd Executive Board and Supervisory Board,

respectively and not to the holders of Shares. As such, the fairness opinions do

not contain a recommendation to the holders of Shares as to whether they should

tender their Shares under the Offer (if and when made) or how they should vote

or act with respect to the Legal Merger or any other matter.



Further undertakings

NN Group and Delta Lloyd have agreed to certain covenants in respect of

corporate governance, post-closing legal merger, strategy, organisation,

integration and employees for a duration of three years after settlement (the

'Non-Financial Covenants').



Corporate governance

After successful completion of the Offer, the Delta Lloyd Supervisory Board will

be composed of three new members appointed by NN Group and two members of the

current Delta Lloyd Supervisory Board qualifying as independent within the Dutch

Corporate Governance Code (the 'Continuing Members'). The Continuing Members

will continue to serve on the Delta Lloyd Supervisory Board, or, should the

Delta Lloyd Supervisory Board no longer exist, be appointed to the NN Group

Supervisory Board, for the duration of the Non-Financial Covenants.





NN Group will determine the composition of the Delta Lloyd Executive Board on or

prior to launch of the Offer. The NN Group Executive Board and Management Board

will not change as a result of the transaction.



Post-closing legal merger

NN Group's willingness to pay the Offer Price and pursue the transaction is

predicated on the acquisition of 100% of the Shares. NN Group and Delta Lloyd

anticipate that full integration of their companies will deliver substantial

operational, commercial, organisational, financial and tax benefits, which could

not, or only partially, be achieved if Delta Lloyd were to continue as

standalone entity with minority shareholders.



If NN Group acquires at least 95% of the Shares, it is intended that Delta

Lloyd's listings on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels will be terminated

as soon as possible. In addition, NN Group will commence statutory squeeze-out

proceedings.



If NN Group acquires less than 95% but at least 67% of the Shares, NN Group

will, subject to NN Group and Delta Lloyd agreeing on a final structure prior to

launch of the Offer, be entitled to pursue one or more legal mergers of Delta

Lloyd into NN Group, or a subsidiary of NN Group, whereby Delta Lloyd

shareholders will ultimately receive listed shares in NN Group (the 'Legal

Merger'). The exchange ratio pursuant to the Legal Merger is defined as the

Offer Price divided by the NN Group share price on the last day prior to the

date of the execution of the Legal Merger. The Legal Merger will be subject to

Delta Lloyd's Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') approval and is to be held

prior to closing of the tender offer period. The Delta Lloyd Executive Board and

Supervisory Board have approved and consented to the Legal Merger and shall

recommend the Delta Lloyd shareholders to vote in favour of the Legal Merger.



Strategy, integration and organisation

NN Group and Delta Lloyd intend to integrate and align their operations in the

Netherlands and Belgium to fully benefit from their combined reach, scale and

resources, in order to provide a compelling platform, maximise the potential of

the two businesses and enhance their capabilities to service customers. The

integration will be led by the NN Group Management Board, determining the

parameters for integration and supervising the operational working groups. The

integration process will be executed in a fair, balanced and timely manner,

respecting the talents and strengths of people in both organisations. In order

to safeguard the process, a transition committee will be established to

supervise, monitor and advise on the fairness of the integration process.

The NN Group brands will be the brands for the combined businesses. The brands

OHRA and BeFrank shall be maintained. The head office of the Combined Company

will be in The Hague. Delta Lloyd's location in Amsterdam shall be maintained

for insurance activities for a period of at least three years following

settlement. The Combined Company shall strive to be a leader in the field of

sustainability, inspired by Delta Lloyds's current leadership in this field.



Employees

NN Group values the experience and expertise of Delta Lloyd's employees which

will help further shape the future success of the Combined Company. NN Group

will respect any and all existing rights and benefits of employees of Delta

Lloyd, including existing social plans, profit sharing schemes, covenants

(including covenants with the Delta Lloyd works council) and collective labour

agreements (including the employee benefits included in the terms thereof), as

well as the terms of the individual employment agreements between Delta Lloyd

and its employees for the agreed duration of these arrangements and agreements

or, if earlier, until new plans and/or agreements will be in place amending

these rights.



Following settlement, the nomination, selection and appointment of staff for

functions within the integrated combined group will, subject to applicable law

and regulation, be based on the 'best person for the job' principle, or, where

not feasible or appropriate, on a non-discriminatory, fair and business-oriented

transparent set of criteria.



Pre-Offer and Offer conditions

The commencement of the Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of pre-

offer conditions customary for a transaction of this kind, including:

(i) no material breach of the Merger Protocol having occurred;

(ii) no revocation or amendment of the recommendation by the Delta Lloyd

Executive Board and Supervisory Board;

(iii) no material adverse effect having occurred;

(iv) the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets ('AFM') having approved and

the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority ('FSMA') having

acknowledged the offer memorandum;

(v) no public announcement of a Competing Offer (as defined below) having been

made;

(vi) the Stichting Continuïteit Delta Lloyd (the 'Foundation') not having

exercised its call option to have protective preference shares issued to it;

(vii) no notification having been received from AFM stating that investment

firms will not be allowed to cooperate with the Offer; and

(viii) no order, stay judgment or decree having been issued prohibiting the

making of the Offer.



If and when made, the consummation of the Offer will be subject to the

satisfaction or waiver of the following Offer conditions:

(i) minimum acceptance level of at least 95% of the Shares, which will be

reduced to 67% in the event that the Delta Lloyd shareholders have adopted the

legal merger resolution at the EGM (if proposed), provided however that NN Group

may waive the minimum acceptance condition without the consent of Delta Lloyd if

the acceptance level is 67% and above;

(ii) antitrust clearance having been obtained;

(iii) declarations of no-objection from the Dutch Central Bank, the National

Bank of Belgium and the European Central Bank having been obtained;

(iv) no material breach of the Merger Protocol having occurred;

(v) no revocation or amendment of the recommendation by the Delta Lloyd

Executive Board and Supervisory Board;

(vi) no material adverse effect having occurred;

(vii) no public announcement of a Competing Offer (as defined below) having been

made;

(viii) the Foundation not having exercised its call option to have protective

preference shares issued to it and having agreed to terminate the call option

agreement subject to the Offer being declared unconditional;

(ix) no notification having been received from AFM stating that investment firms

will not be allowed to cooperate with the Offer; and

(x) no order, stay judgment or decree having been issued prohibiting the making

of the Offer.



On termination of the Merger Protocol by NN Group on account of a material

breach of the Merger Protocol by Delta Lloyd or a Competing Offer having been

made, Delta Lloyd will forfeit a EUR 25 million termination fee to NN Group.



If the Merger Protocol is terminated by Delta Lloyd (i) on account of a material

breach of the Merger Protocol by NN Group, (ii) because all conditions are

satisfied or waived and NN Group fails to launch or declare the Offer

unconditional, as the case may be or (iii) because the declarations of no-

objection from the Dutch Central Bank, the National Bank of Belgium and the

European Central Bank are not obtained, NN Group will forfeit a EUR 25 million

reverse termination fee to Delta Lloyd.

If the Merger Protocol is terminated because antitrust clearance is not obtained

NN Group will forfeit a EUR 67.5 million reverse termination fee to Delta Lloyd.



Competing Offer

NN Group and Delta Lloyd may terminate the Merger Protocol in the event a bona

fide third-party offeror makes an offer which, in the reasonable opinion of the

Boards, is a more beneficial offer than the Offer, exceeds the Offer Price by

7% and is launched or is committed to be launched within four weeks (a

'Competing Offer'). In the event of a Competing Offer, NN Group will be given

the opportunity to match such offer, in which case the Merger Protocol may not

be terminated by Delta Lloyd. Any additional subsequent competing offer will

have a 5% offer threshold and matching right for NN Group. As part of the

agreement, Delta Lloyd has entered into customary undertakings not to solicit

third party offers.



Indicative timetable

NN Group and Delta Lloyd will seek to obtain all necessary approvals and anti-

trust clearances as soon as possible. The required advice of the NN Group and

Delta Lloyd works councils and consultation with the unions will be commenced

immediately (to the extent not already in progress). Both parties are confident

that NN Group will secure all antirust and regulatory approvals within the

timetable applicable to the Offer.



NN Group expects to submit a request for review and approval of its offer

memorandum with AFM no later than 28 December 2016 and to publish the offer

memorandum shortly after approval, in accordance with the applicable statutory

timeline.



Delta Lloyd will hold an EGM at least six business days prior to the closing of

the tender offer period in accordance with Section 18 Paragraph 1 of the Decree

to inform the shareholders about the Offer and to adopt certain resolutions that

are conditions to the consummation of the Offer. Based on the required steps and

subject to the necessary approvals, NN Group and Delta Lloyd anticipate that the

Offer will close in the second quarter of 2017.



Transaction advisors

In connection with the transaction, NN Group's Executive and Supervisory Board

financial advisors are J.P. Morgan Limited (lead), ING Bank N.V., and Morgan

Stanley, and its legal counsel is Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. On behalf of

Delta Lloyd, Goldman Sachs International is acting as financial advisor to the

Executive Board, Bank of America Merrill Lynch is acting as financial advisor to

the Supervisory Board, and Allen & Overy is acting as legal counsel.



Other

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, NN Group and its

affiliates or brokers (acting as agents for NN Group or its affiliates, as

applicable) may from time to time after the date hereof, and other than pursuant

to the intended offer, directly or indirectly purchase, or arrange to purchase,

ordinary shares in the capital of Delta Lloyd, that are the subject of the

intended offer. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements

to purchase is made public in the Netherlands, such information will be

disclosed by means of a press release to inform shareholders of such

information, which will be made available on the website of NN Group. In

addition, financial advisors to NN Group may also engage in ordinary course

trading activities in securities of Delta Lloyd, which may include purchases or

arrangements to purchase such securities.





NN Group profile

NN Group is an international insurance and asset management company, active in

more than 18 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries

and Japan. With around 11,500 employees the group offers retirement services,

insurance, investments and banking to more than 15 million customers. NN Group

includes Nationale-Nederlanden, NN and NN Investment Partners. NN Group is

listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).



Delta Lloyd profile

Delta Lloyd offers products and services in insurance, pensions, investment and

banking, serving 4.2 million commercial and retail clients in The Netherlands

and Belgium. Our four brands are Delta Lloyd, ABN AMRO Insurance, BeFrank and

OHRA. Delta Lloyd is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels, and included in

the DJSI World and DJSI Europe.





General restrictions

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an

offer or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment

advice or an inducement to enter into investment activity. This announcement

does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to

buy or acquire the securities of Delta Lloyd or NN Group in any jurisdiction.



The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by

law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this

document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the

fullest extent permitted by applicable law, NN Group disclaims any

responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any

person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation

of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither NN Group, nor any of its

advisors assumes any responsibility for any violation by any person of any of

these restrictions. Any shareholder who is in any doubt as to its position

should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay. This

announcement is not to be published or distributed in or to the United States,

Canada or Japan.



Important legal information

All figures in this document are unaudited. Small differences are possible in

the tables due to rounding. Certain of the statements contained herein are not

historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of

future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on

management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to

differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual

results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such

statements due to, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic

conditions, in particular economic conditions in NN Group's and Delta Lloyd's

core markets, (2) changes in performance of financial markets, including

developing markets, (3) consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the

euro, (4) changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of

liquidity as well as conditions in the credit markets generally, (5) the

frequency and severity of insured loss events, (6) changes affecting mortality

and morbidity levels and trends, (7) changes affecting persistency levels, (8)

changes affecting interest rate levels, (9) changes affecting currency exchange

rates, (10) changes in investor, customer and policyholder behaviour, (11)

changes in general competitive factors, (12) changes in laws and regulations,

(13) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory authorities, (14)

conclusions with regard to accounting assumptions and methodologies, (15)

changes in ownership that could affect the future availability to us of net

operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry forwards, (16) changes in

credit and financial strength ratings, (17) NN Group's ability to achieve

projected operational synergies and (18) the other risks and uncertainties

detailed in the Risk Factors section contained in recent public disclosures made

by NN Group or Delta Lloyd.



Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NN Group or Delta Lloyd

speak only as of the date they are made, and, NN Group or Delta Lloyd assume no

obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether

as a result of new information or for any other reason.



This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an

offer to buy, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Exchange ratio is defined in the Merger Protocol as the Offer Price per

Share divided by the NN Group stock price on the last day prior to the date of

the execution of the Legal Merger





