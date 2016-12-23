TGS announces 2017 Capital Markets Day

ASKER, NORWAY (23 December 2016) - TGS announces that it will be hosting a

Capital Markets Day in London, England on 2 February 2017. The program of

presentations will be delivered by TGS' senior management team, led by Kristian

Johansen (CEO) and Sven Børre Larsen (CFO), and will cover a number of aspects

of the Company's business. In addition, the Q4 2016 financial results and 2017

TGS will also host a Q&A luncheon with the CEO and CFO in New York City, NY on

3 February 2017 for those unable to attend the event in London. Additional

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

Company summary



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil

and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to

extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-

client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production

data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging

services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.



Forward-looking statements and contact information



All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact

are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks,

uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon

assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors

include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS'

ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to

acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability.



Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the

forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to

update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange

(OSLO:TGS).



TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter

For additional information about this press release please contact:



Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email: sven.larsen(at)tgs.com



Will Ashby

VP HR and Communication

Tel: +1 713 860 2184

