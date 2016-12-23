Santhera's Raxone® designated Promising Innovative Medicine and suitable candidate for further evaluation under UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS) for treatment in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG /

Santhera's Raxone® designated Promising Innovative Medicine and suitable

candidate for further evaluation under UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme

(EAMS) for treatment in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Liestal, Switzerland, December 23, 2016 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN)

announces that it has been informed that the UK's Medicines and Healthcare

Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) designated Raxone(®) (idebenone) for the

treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients with respiratory

function decline not taking concomitant glucocorticoids as Promising Innovative

Medicine (PIM) and as a suitable candidate for entry into Step II of the EAMS

process.



In the UK the Early Access to Medicines Scheme aims to give patients with life

threatening or seriously debilitating conditions access to medicines that do not

yet have a marketing authorization when there is a clear unmet medical need.



"We are delighted about MHRA's decision designating Raxone as a candidate for

further consideration under the Early Access to Medicines Scheme as this

underscores the high unmet medical need in DMD and acknowledges the innovative

treatment approach of Raxone," said Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera.



Nic Bungay, Director of Campaigns, Care and Information at Muscular Dystrophy

UK, commented: "We welcome this very encouraging news that Raxone has been

considered suitable for the second step of the EAMS process, especially as this

is the first muscular dystrophy drug to reach this stage. This demonstrates that

the introduction of the EAMS, which Muscular Dystrophy UK had called for, could

help to fast track emerging treatments. We urge the Government to continue to



support the use of EAMS by pharmaceutical companies to bring through potentially

promising treatments."



The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Swissmedic (the Swiss Agency for

Therapeutic Products) are currently reviewing marketing authorization

applications for Raxone for DMD patients in whom respiratory function has

started to decline and who are not taking concomitant glucocorticoids. This

indication would include patients who were previously treated with

glucocorticoids or in whom glucocorticoid treatment is not desired, not

tolerated or is contraindicated.



About the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS)

The UK's industry-sponsored EAMS aims to give patients with life threatening or

seriously debilitating conditions access to medicines that do not yet have a

marketing authorization when there is a clear unmet medical need. The EAMS is a

two-step process:

Step I is the Designation as a Promising Innovation Medicine (PIM). The PIM

designation is an early indication that a medicinal product is a promising

candidate for EAMS and gives reassurance that its clinical development is on

track by having an early review of its data by the medicines regulator.

Step II is the Scientific Opinion by the Medicines and Healthcare products

Regulatory Agency (MHRA, UK regulatory agency). The Scientific Opinion describes

the benefits and risks of the medicine and supports the prescriber and patient

to make a decision on using the medicine before its license is approved.



About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company

focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical

products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases.

Santhera's lead product Raxone is authorized in the European Union, Norway,

Iceland and Liechtenstein for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic

neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the second indication

for Raxone, Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in

the European Union and Switzerland. In collaboration with the US National

Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing

Raxone in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and

omigapil for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high unmet

medical need. For further information, please visit the Company's website

www.santhera.com.



Raxone(®) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.



For further information, contact:

Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial

Officer Officer

Phone +41 61 906 89 64 Phone +41 61 906 89 65

thomas.meier(at)santhera.com christoph.rentsch(at)santhera.com





US investor contact: US Public Relations contact:

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Deanne Eagle, Planet Communications

Phone +1 212 915 2568 Phone +1 917 837 5866

hans(at)lifesciadvisors.com deanne(at)planetcommunications.nyc





Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for

or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This

publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the

Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties

and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those

expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place

undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any

contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

# # #



News Release EAMS:

http://hugin.info/137261/R/2067591/776337.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.santhera.com



PressRelease by

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/23/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 514651

Character count: 6957

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

Stadt: Liestal





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease