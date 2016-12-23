FMR LLC ANNOUNCE 9.16% SHAREHOLDING IN ABLYNX

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
REGULATED INFORMATION
GHENT, Belgium, 23 December 2016 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]
today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007
regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are
admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it
received a notification of shareholdings from FMR LLC.
FMR LLC (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings)
currently holds a total of 5,581,055 Ablynx shares, representing 9.16% of the
current 60,921,732 outstanding Ablynx shares, slightly increased from 9.10%
previously.
FMR LLC has notified Ablynx that the shareholding in Ablynx held through
financial instruments by FMR Co., Inc., a subsidiary of Fidelity Management &
Research Company, which itself is a subsidiary of FMR LLC (the ultimate parent
company), has dropped below the 3% threshold as of 19 December 2016.
According to the notification, FMR Co., Inc.'s holding of Ablynx shares and
voting rights through financial instruments has decreased to 1,807,043 shares,
corresponding to 2.97% of the current 60,921,732 outstanding Ablynx shares
(versus 3.57% in the previous notification on 18 November 2016).
The notified details are presented below:
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| % of shares and |
| % of shares and voting rights held |
| voting rights through financial Total of both |
|Name instruments |
| |
| |
| Shares Voting Shares Voting Shares Voting |
| rights rights rights |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|FMR LLC |
|Fidelity Management 2.96% 2.96% 3.75% 3.75% 6.71% 6.71% |
|& Research Company |
|FMR Co., Inc. |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|FMR LLC |
|FIAM Holdings Corp. |
|Fidelity 1.49% 1.49% 1.49% 1.49% |
|Institutional Asset |
|Management Trust |
|Company |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|FMR LLC |
|FIAM Holdings Corp. 0.96% 0.96% 0.96% 0.96% |
|FIAM LLC |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|TOTAL 5.41% 5.41% 3.75% 3.75% 9.16% 9.16% |
| |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
The holdings attributable to FMR LLC arise from holdings of various undertakings
for collective investment that are managed by FMR Co., Inc., Fidelity
Institutional Asset Management Trust Company and FIAM LLC, each of which are
entities that are subsidiaries of, and controlled by, FMR LLC. These
undertakings for collective investment have granted FMR LLC discretionary power
to vote on behalf of all their securities in accordance with the FMR LLC board
proxy voting policy. FMR LLC is not a controlled undertaking.
Full versions of all transparency notifications are available on Ablynx website,
under the section Investors.
About Ablynx
Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,
proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,
which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the
features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines
which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than
45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic
areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and
respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical
companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &
Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The
Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on
www.ablynx.com.
For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com
Marieke Vermeersch
Director IR & Corporate Communications
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82
m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03
e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com
Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX
Ablynx media/analyst relations
FTI Consulting:
Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss
t: +44 20 3727 1000
e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com
pdf format of the press release:
http://hugin.info/137912/R/2067529/776301.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ablynx via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.ablynx.com
Date: 12/23/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 514652
Character count: 6859
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ablynx
Stadt: Ghent/Zwijnaarde
Number of hits: 75
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.032
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|234
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.