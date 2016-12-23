FMR LLC ANNOUNCE 9.16% SHAREHOLDING IN ABLYNX

GHENT, Belgium, 23 December 2016 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007

regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are

admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it

received a notification of shareholdings from FMR LLC.



FMR LLC (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings)

currently holds a total of 5,581,055 Ablynx shares, representing 9.16% of the

current 60,921,732 outstanding Ablynx shares, slightly increased from 9.10%

previously.



FMR LLC has notified Ablynx that the shareholding in Ablynx held through

financial instruments by FMR Co., Inc., a subsidiary of Fidelity Management &

Research Company, which itself is a subsidiary of FMR LLC (the ultimate parent

company), has dropped below the 3% threshold as of 19 December 2016.



According to the notification, FMR Co., Inc.'s holding of Ablynx shares and

voting rights through financial instruments has decreased to 1,807,043 shares,

corresponding to 2.97% of the current 60,921,732 outstanding Ablynx shares

(versus 3.57% in the previous notification on 18 November 2016).



The notified details are presented below:



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| % of shares and |

| % of shares and voting rights held |

| voting rights through financial Total of both |

|Name instruments |

| |

| |



| Shares Voting Shares Voting Shares Voting |

| rights rights rights |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|FMR LLC |

|Fidelity Management 2.96% 2.96% 3.75% 3.75% 6.71% 6.71% |

|& Research Company |

|FMR Co., Inc. |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|FMR LLC |

|FIAM Holdings Corp. |

|Fidelity 1.49% 1.49% 1.49% 1.49% |

|Institutional Asset |

|Management Trust |

|Company |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|FMR LLC |

|FIAM Holdings Corp. 0.96% 0.96% 0.96% 0.96% |

|FIAM LLC |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|TOTAL 5.41% 5.41% 3.75% 3.75% 9.16% 9.16% |

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



The holdings attributable to FMR LLC arise from holdings of various undertakings

for collective investment that are managed by FMR Co., Inc., Fidelity

Institutional Asset Management Trust Company and FIAM LLC, each of which are

entities that are subsidiaries of, and controlled by, FMR LLC. These

undertakings for collective investment have granted FMR LLC discretionary power

to vote on behalf of all their securities in accordance with the FMR LLC board

proxy voting policy. FMR LLC is not a controlled undertaking.



Full versions of all transparency notifications are available on Ablynx website,

under the section Investors.





About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &

Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The

Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on

www.ablynx.com.





For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com



Marieke Vermeersch

Director IR & Corporate Communications

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82

m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03

e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com

Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX





Ablynx media/analyst relations

FTI Consulting:

Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss

t: +44 20 3727 1000

e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com





