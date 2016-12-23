NN Group and Delta Lloyd agree on recommended transaction

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
To form a leading insurance and asset management company in the Netherlands
* NN Group and Delta Lloyd reached a conditional agreement on a recommended
all-cash public offer of EUR 5.40 (cum dividend) per issued and outstanding
ordinary share of Delta Lloyd representing a total consideration of EUR 2.5
billion
* Transaction supported and recommended by Delta Lloyd's Executive Board and
Supervisory Board
* Offer price represents a premium of 55% over the 3-months average closing
price prior to the initial announcement on 5 October 2016, delivering
immediate and certain value to Delta Lloyd shareholders
* Creation of a well-diversified leader in the Dutch pensions, life and non-
life insurance and banking sectors, with a strong asset management platform,
attractive international presence, ample growth opportunities and appealing
customer propositions
* NN Group anticipates a return on investment of around 10% and a double digit
accretion in dividend per share (DPS) for 2018 and onwards
* Robust combined balance sheet and solid 3Q16 pro-forma Solvency II ratio of
approximately 189%
* NN Group has committed financing in place and will fund the transaction via
a combination of existing cash resources and debt
* Draft offer memorandum will be submitted to AFM no later than 28 December
2016
NN Group and Delta Lloyd announce today that a conditional agreement (the
'Merger Protocol') has been reached on a recommended public offer (the 'Offer')
to be made by NN Group for the entire issued and outstanding ordinary share
capital of Delta Lloyd (the 'Shares') for EUR 5.40 in cash per ordinary Delta
Lloyd share (cum dividend) (the 'Offer Price').
This announcement follows constructive interactions between the boards and
management teams of both companies including a period of targeted due diligence.
Lard Friese, CEO of NN Group: 'Today's announcement is a significant step in our
journey to build a sustainable, profitable business for the future, and to
strengthen our leading position in the Netherlands and Belgium. I value the
entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, the commercial agility, and strong
distribution capabilities of Delta Lloyd. Customers of both companies will
benefit from an enhanced proposition by complementing our product offering and
distribution. Consolidation in the insurance sector will bring additional
stability in our markets, and will generate a materially higher cash return to
our shareholders over time, through the benefits of scale. We strongly believe
this transaction to be in the best interest of both companies' stakeholders, and
I am pleased the transaction has the support and recommendation of the Delta
Lloyd Boards. '
Hans van der Noordaa, CEO of Delta Lloyd: 'Delta Lloyd is a highly client
focused organisation with excellent market positions. I am proud of how the
management and employees of Delta Lloyd have worked together over the last years
to improve the operations and capital of the Group. We have been making good
progress towards our goals. But our Boards have recognised the risks to the
achievement of those goals which exist particularly in respect of the ongoing
evolution of Solvency II capital requirements and a competitive market, that is
on the verge of consolidation. After extensive analysis of different
alternatives, we made a clear decision that a combination of NN Group and Delta
Lloyd is in the long term interest of our stakeholders including our
shareholders. The offer provides a certain cash premium for shareholders and
also a secure future for policyholders.'
Strategic rationale
NN Group and Delta Lloyd believe that a combination of Delta Lloyd and the Dutch
and Belgian activities of NN Group (the 'Combined Company') is compelling. The
transaction will result in an overall stronger platform within the Benelux from
which to provide enhanced customer propositions and generate shareholder return:
* Additional scale and capabilities will result in an improved customer
proposition within the Dutch pension market;
* Doubling the size of the non-life insurance business will drive underwriting
results and customer experience;
* The integration of two leading asset management businesses creates
additional scale and expertise;
* Increased size and scale of the banking business, thereby improving the
competitive offering to existing and new customers;
* Doubling the presence in Belgium, leading to a strong life insurance market
share with a more diversified offering through additional channels.
The Combined Company will be better placed to capture opportunities that
technological innovation brings and will provide increased possibilities for
knowledge sharing, strengthening capabilities and talent development. It will
bring a perspective of growth and lead to opportunities for employees of both
companies and will facilitate continuous improvement in customer service and
experience.
Transaction details
The Offer envisions the acquisition of Shares pursuant to a recommended public
offer by NN Group.
The Offer Price represents:
* a premium of approximately 31% over the closing price of EUR 4.12 per Share
on 4 October 2016, the last trading day before NN Group initially announced
its intention to make an offer for Delta Lloyd;
* a premium of approximately 38% relative to the average closing price per
Share during the last month prior to the initial announcement; and
* a premium of approximately 55% relative to the average closing price per
Share of Delta Lloyd during the last three months prior to the initial
announcement.
Financing
The Offer values 100% of the Shares at EUR 2.5 billion. NN Group will be able to
pay the Offer consideration for an amount of EUR 1.4 billion with cash from its
own available resources. For the remainder, NN Group has, subject to customary
conditions, committed debt financing made available to it from reputable global
financial institutions. The financial leverage ratio and fixed cost coverage
ratios of the Combined Company are estimated in a range of 30% and 9x on a pro-
forma basis at 30 September 2016.
Synergies and cash generation
The combination of Delta Lloyd and the Dutch and Belgian activities of NN Group
will facilitate a drive for further efficiency, supporting the Combined
Company's cash generation capacity. NN Group will provide additional information
on potential cost and capital synergies in due course, but is currently
anticipating cost synergies of approximately EUR 150 million pre-tax by 2020.
This is anticipated to occur in a range of areas including:
* Integration of operational and supporting activities in Life and Non-Life,
including commercial migration
* Full integration of Bank & Asset Management
* Removal of overlap in centralised functions
* Reduction in project spend
With respect to capital, NN Group estimates the 3Q16 pro-forma Solvency II ratio
of the combination to be at 189%, taking into account the reversal of the EUR
333 million deduction of the share buy-back and assuming the base case of senior
debt issuance. Based on its due diligence, NN Group believes that there will be
some initial capital synergies from the combination but also expects meaningful
negative impacts from the alignment of actuarial assumptions under NN Group
ownership. The combination of these is anticipated to result in the 3Q16 pro-
forma Solvency II ratio declining from 189% to approximately 185%.
Over time, NN Group sees potential for further capital synergies, the transition
of Delta Lloyd's legal entities onto the NN Group Partial Internal Model, but
also the removal of the longevity hedge benefit currently included in Delta
Lloyd's standard formula approach.
NN Group anticipates the transaction to generate a return on investment of
around 10% and a double digit accretion in DPS for 2018 and onwards. The
Combined Company will remain focussed on generating capital within its operating
units and remitting this capital to the holding company where it will be subject
to NN Group's unchanged dividend policy.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
