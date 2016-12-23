NN Group and Delta Lloyd agree on recommended transaction

This is a joint press release by NN Group N.V. ('NN Group') and Delta Lloyd N.V.

('Delta Lloyd'), pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 Paragraph 3, Section 5

Paragraph 1 and Section 7 Paragraph 4 of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids

(Besluit Openbare Biedingen Wft) (the 'Decree') in connection with the intended

public offer by NN Group for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in

the capital of Delta Lloyd. This announcement does not constitute an offer, or

any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer

will be made only by means of an offer memorandum. This announcement is not for

release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly

or indirectly, the United States, Canada or Japan or in any other jurisdiction

in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.





To form a leading insurance and asset management company in the Netherlands



* NN Group and Delta Lloyd reached a conditional agreement on a recommended

all-cash public offer of EUR 5.40 (cum dividend) per issued and outstanding

ordinary share of Delta Lloyd representing a total consideration of EUR 2.5

billion

* Transaction supported and recommended by Delta Lloyd's Executive Board and

Supervisory Board

* Offer price represents a premium of 55% over the 3-months average closing

price prior to the initial announcement on 5 October 2016, delivering

immediate and certain value to Delta Lloyd shareholders

* Creation of a well-diversified leader in the Dutch pensions, life and non-

life insurance and banking sectors, with a strong asset management platform,

attractive international presence, ample growth opportunities and appealing

customer propositions

* NN Group anticipates a return on investment of around 10% and a double digit



accretion in dividend per share (DPS) for 2018 and onwards

* Robust combined balance sheet and solid 3Q16 pro-forma Solvency II ratio of

approximately 189%

* NN Group has committed financing in place and will fund the transaction via

a combination of existing cash resources and debt

* Draft offer memorandum will be submitted to AFM no later than 28 December

2016



NN Group and Delta Lloyd announce today that a conditional agreement (the

'Merger Protocol') has been reached on a recommended public offer (the 'Offer')

to be made by NN Group for the entire issued and outstanding ordinary share

capital of Delta Lloyd (the 'Shares') for EUR 5.40 in cash per ordinary Delta

Lloyd share (cum dividend) (the 'Offer Price').

This announcement follows constructive interactions between the boards and

management teams of both companies including a period of targeted due diligence.



Lard Friese, CEO of NN Group: 'Today's announcement is a significant step in our

journey to build a sustainable, profitable business for the future, and to

strengthen our leading position in the Netherlands and Belgium. I value the

entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, the commercial agility, and strong

distribution capabilities of Delta Lloyd. Customers of both companies will

benefit from an enhanced proposition by complementing our product offering and

distribution. Consolidation in the insurance sector will bring additional

stability in our markets, and will generate a materially higher cash return to

our shareholders over time, through the benefits of scale. We strongly believe

this transaction to be in the best interest of both companies' stakeholders, and

I am pleased the transaction has the support and recommendation of the Delta

Lloyd Boards. '



Hans van der Noordaa, CEO of Delta Lloyd: 'Delta Lloyd is a highly client

focused organisation with excellent market positions. I am proud of how the

management and employees of Delta Lloyd have worked together over the last years

to improve the operations and capital of the Group. We have been making good

progress towards our goals. But our Boards have recognised the risks to the

achievement of those goals which exist particularly in respect of the ongoing

evolution of Solvency II capital requirements and a competitive market, that is

on the verge of consolidation. After extensive analysis of different

alternatives, we made a clear decision that a combination of NN Group and Delta

Lloyd is in the long term interest of our stakeholders including our

shareholders. The offer provides a certain cash premium for shareholders and

also a secure future for policyholders.'



Strategic rationale

NN Group and Delta Lloyd believe that a combination of Delta Lloyd and the Dutch

and Belgian activities of NN Group (the 'Combined Company') is compelling. The

transaction will result in an overall stronger platform within the Benelux from

which to provide enhanced customer propositions and generate shareholder return:

* Additional scale and capabilities will result in an improved customer

proposition within the Dutch pension market;

* Doubling the size of the non-life insurance business will drive underwriting

results and customer experience;

* The integration of two leading asset management businesses creates

additional scale and expertise;

* Increased size and scale of the banking business, thereby improving the

competitive offering to existing and new customers;

* Doubling the presence in Belgium, leading to a strong life insurance market

share with a more diversified offering through additional channels.



The Combined Company will be better placed to capture opportunities that

technological innovation brings and will provide increased possibilities for

knowledge sharing, strengthening capabilities and talent development. It will

bring a perspective of growth and lead to opportunities for employees of both

companies and will facilitate continuous improvement in customer service and

experience.



Transaction details

The Offer envisions the acquisition of Shares pursuant to a recommended public

offer by NN Group.

The Offer Price represents:

* a premium of approximately 31% over the closing price of EUR 4.12 per Share

on 4 October 2016, the last trading day before NN Group initially announced

its intention to make an offer for Delta Lloyd;

* a premium of approximately 38% relative to the average closing price per

Share during the last month prior to the initial announcement; and

* a premium of approximately 55% relative to the average closing price per

Share of Delta Lloyd during the last three months prior to the initial

announcement.



Financing

The Offer values 100% of the Shares at EUR 2.5 billion. NN Group will be able to

pay the Offer consideration for an amount of EUR 1.4 billion with cash from its

own available resources. For the remainder, NN Group has, subject to customary

conditions, committed debt financing made available to it from reputable global

financial institutions. The financial leverage ratio and fixed cost coverage

ratios of the Combined Company are estimated in a range of 30% and 9x on a pro-

forma basis at 30 September 2016.



Synergies and cash generation

The combination of Delta Lloyd and the Dutch and Belgian activities of NN Group

will facilitate a drive for further efficiency, supporting the Combined

Company's cash generation capacity. NN Group will provide additional information

on potential cost and capital synergies in due course, but is currently

anticipating cost synergies of approximately EUR 150 million pre-tax by 2020.

This is anticipated to occur in a range of areas including:

* Integration of operational and supporting activities in Life and Non-Life,

including commercial migration

* Full integration of Bank & Asset Management

* Removal of overlap in centralised functions

* Reduction in project spend



With respect to capital, NN Group estimates the 3Q16 pro-forma Solvency II ratio

of the combination to be at 189%, taking into account the reversal of the EUR

333 million deduction of the share buy-back and assuming the base case of senior

debt issuance. Based on its due diligence, NN Group believes that there will be

some initial capital synergies from the combination but also expects meaningful

negative impacts from the alignment of actuarial assumptions under NN Group

ownership. The combination of these is anticipated to result in the 3Q16 pro-

forma Solvency II ratio declining from 189% to approximately 185%.



Over time, NN Group sees potential for further capital synergies, the transition

of Delta Lloyd's legal entities onto the NN Group Partial Internal Model, but

also the removal of the longevity hedge benefit currently included in Delta

Lloyd's standard formula approach.



NN Group anticipates the transaction to generate a return on investment of

around 10% and a double digit accretion in DPS for 2018 and onwards. The

Combined Company will remain focussed on generating capital within its operating

units and remitting this capital to the holding company where it will be subject

to NN Group's unchanged dividend policy.







Wires call

Lard Friese, Hans van der Noordaa, Delfin Rueda and Clifford Abrahams will host

a wires conference call at 7.30 CET on 23 December 2016. Journalists can join

the conference call at +31 20 531 5851 (NL).



Investor call

Lard Friese, Hans van der Noordaa, Delfin Rueda and Clifford Abrahams will host

an analyst and investor conference call at 9.15 CET on 23 December 2016. Members

of the investment community can join the conference call at

+31 20 531 5851(NL), +44 20 3365 3210 (UK), +1 866 349 6093 (US) or follow the

webcast on www.nn-group.com.



Press conference and webcast

Lard Friese and Hans van der Noordaa will host a Press conference at 11.00 CET

on 23 December 2016. Journalists join the conference at NN Group Headquarters,

Prinses Beatrixlaan 35, The Hague or follow the webcast on www.nn-group.com.

Please confirm your attendance via mediarelations(at)nn-group.com or

+31 70 513 1918.





General restrictions

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an

offer or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment

advice or an inducement to enter into investment activity. This announcement

does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to

buy or acquire the securities of Delta Lloyd or NN Group in any jurisdiction.



The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by

law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this

document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the

fullest extent permitted by applicable law, NN Group disclaims any

responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any

person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation

of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither NN Group, nor any of its

advisors assumes any responsibility for any violation by any person of any of

these restrictions. Any shareholder who is in any doubt as to its position

should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay. This

announcement is not to be published or distributed in or to the United States,

Canada or Japan.



Important legal information

All figures in this document are unaudited. Small differences are possible in

the tables due to rounding. Certain of the statements contained herein are not

historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of

future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on

management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to

differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual

results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such

statements due to, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic

conditions, in particular economic conditions in NN Group's and Delta Lloyd's

core markets, (2) changes in performance of financial markets, including

developing markets, (3) consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the

euro, (4) changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of

liquidity as well as conditions in the credit markets generally, (5) the

frequency and severity of insured loss events, (6) changes affecting mortality

and morbidity levels and trends, (7) changes affecting persistency levels, (8)

changes affecting interest rate levels, (9) changes affecting currency exchange

rates, (10) changes in investor, customer and policyholder behaviour, (11)

changes in general competitive factors, (12) changes in laws and regulations,

(13) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory authorities, (14)

conclusions with regard to accounting assumptions and methodologies, (15)

changes in ownership that could affect the future availability to us of net

operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry forwards, (16) changes in

credit and financial strength ratings, (17) NN Group's ability to achieve

projected operational synergies and (18) the other risks and uncertainties

detailed in the Risk Factors section contained in recent public disclosures made

by NN Group or Delta Lloyd.



Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NN Group or Delta Lloyd

speak only as of the date they are made, and, NN Group or Delta Lloyd assume no

obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether

as a result of new information or for any other reason.



This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an

offer to buy, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.







