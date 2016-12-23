Expert Real Estate Author Mark Floyd Releases New Book

Dallas (December 23, 2016) - Celebrated real estate author Mark Floyds new real-estate book Plano Realtor has topped Amazons best-selling real estate book chart. The book speaks on how to sell your home fast and get the best price ever. Mark Floyd is a Dallas realtor and a North Dallas resident since 1977. He is an expert realtor in Dallas Fort Worth area home market, and has been respected by clients and fellow agents since decades. He has also served the U.S. Air Force, attended The University of North Texas and graduated with a B.B.A. in Real Estate.



Mark has a reputation for being able to sell homes quickly and for top dollars, at the highest price. He has successfully negotiated hundreds of home sales throughout the United States with prices ranging from $100,000 - $15,000,000. In this book, Mark provides an overview of how all the pieces fit together, from pricing strategies to home staging to the art of negotiating while one is selling his or her home and expecting a good bargain. Mark offers his clients a guarantee to sell their home within 30 days. If he fails, he pays the seller up to $10,000. With hundreds of satisfied clients, Mark decided to write a book to explain what homeowners need to know and do if they want to sell their home quickly.



Plano Realtor gives readers an overview of what home sellers need to know about their competition, how a realtor can guide, understanding the current market, how pricing affects, how quickly a house sells, about bidding wars, how to prepare a home for sale, benefits of staging, inspection pitfalls and even negotiating with buyers and buyers agents and of course much more. So go and grab a copy.



About Mark Floyd:

Celebrated real estate author and agent who helps sell homes at the highest price.



For more information, please visit http://www.dallashomezone.com/ & http://www.dallashomezone.com/dallas-realtor-book.asp



