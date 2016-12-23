Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund New Montreal Restaurant, Resteuro

Albin Marangoni, chef, restaurateur and food service guru, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for resteuro, a 2017 planned restaurant in Montreal.

Montreal, Canada  Albin Marangoni, chef, restaurateur and food service guru, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for resteuro, a 2017 planned restaurant in Montreal. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to finance the grand opening of resteuro.



Marangonis vision for resteuro is a quaint restaurant with specialties; 2 game and 2 mussels with a host table that will be changed each week or twice a week. Key to the launch and establishment of the restaurant in such a competitive field is high quality food at below average prices. The restaurant will feature a mini menu during the summer season, but with the same concept in low prices. resteuro is scheduled for its grand opening in March or April 2017.



Chef and owner Marangoni has a great deal of experience in this field. For over 40 years he has worked in a litany of restaurant kitchens and on management staffs. He has previously owned and sold a well-known restaurant in France, and is a 4 time medalist in various culinary competitions in Europe. My way of managing employees is very simple and is based on non-discrimination and respect for life, said Marangoni . My employees and customers are very important, especially in this area.



resteuro will be Located on Saint Catherine street in downtown Montreal and will offer a menu that is intended to make the restaurant stand out from the crowd, while also maintaining a price schedule that will insure everyone can come and enjoy a high quality meal in a warm and friendly atmosphere. With a team of six employed for the winter and fourteen and more for the summer, the service will be steady and reliable. In winter it is anticipated the service hours will be Monday to Friday, 4pm to 10pm Friday, Saturday from 4pm to 12am and Sunday from 4pm to 11pm , while summer schedules will begin at the same time goal will end Thursday to Sunday at 4: 00am.



For almost two years I have investigated this project, covering every aspect of competition, operation, style, ambiance, menu, and appropriate hours I followed and attended the opening of several restaurants, and I am fully prepared for the challenge. All I need now is support from Kickstarter to make my dream a reality, said Marangoni.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the resteuro Kickstarter campaign who pledge CA $ 20 or more (about $15) will receive a 20% discount on their first restaurant meal. Additional discounts are available for different pledge levels.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until January 5, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2he07Vx



