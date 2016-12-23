Mommy Please Sets New Milestones For Best Selling Play Food Set

Mommy Please announced this week that previous sales records and projections have been exceeded and that the company would set new milestones for the popular play food set this week.

(firmenpresse) - Mommy Please, the maker of the popular 125-piece [play food set](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_N6vwyb3K8WBCV) that has been the #1 selling set on Amazon.com, announced that they have exceeded their 4th quarter 2016 sales and marketing goals. This has prompted the company to set new, more ambitious targets and milestones for the coming year.



"We have had a record-breaking year," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "Sales goals and projections have been shattered, and customers from around the world have told us how much they like our play food set. With the start of the new year and our third year of production of this play food set, we want to continue to set aggressive goals and milestones that will take work to reach, but are achievable."



Currently, the 125 piece play food set has over 100 positive reviews on Amazon.com, with an average review rating a 4.6 out of 5 stars. A verified purchaser wrote a new five-star review this week that said "Bought this set for my granddaughter to go with her kitchen set . She loves it. Such a wide variety of items and plenty of them. Looked at plenty of other food sets and very glad I decided on this one."



Mommy Please specializes in making a play food set that is [BPA-free](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_pi_dp_x_N6vwyb3K8WBCV) and made of durable, shatterproof plastic. Their play food set features a wide variety of foods from 4 different food groups and is designed to educate children with fun food facts featured on the back of some of the food pieces. The play food set promotes a healthy, balanced diet for children and features items such as pizza, waffles, milk, peppers, apples, asparagus, tomatoes, potatoes, corn, cucumber, eggs, mushroom, watermelon, ice cream cone, broccoli, grapes strawberries, crackers and more.



The Mommy Please 125 piece plastic food set is sold exclusively on Amazon.com and is currently on sale for $23.97 ÂÂ 48% off the retail price. All orders over $49 receive free shipping.





About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please desires nothing more than to bring education, prosperity, and (most of all) Health for children around the world. By providing an education tool known as the healthy organic play food set, Mommy Please is gearing its resources towards this single goals, hoping to touch the lives of children and parents around the world."





https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC



Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC

