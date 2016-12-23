New Discount Available For iPhone Lightning Cable At Amazon

New discount for very popular Lightning Cable for iPhone, Samsung and Galaxy found on Amazon announced by Wealth Success Ltd ahead of New year sales .

(firmenpresse) - Wealth Success Ltd has announced a New Year discount of $10 discount for the very popular Lightning Cable called LeadBuddy sold on Amazon. The Wealth Success officials have clearly stated ÂÂThe sale will strictly last for only 5 days and all Amazon customers can make use of this opportunity to save big on LeadBuddy using the coupon code 2OZCF297 to receive the hefty discount ÂÂ. With only 5 full days on a first-come-first-serve basis, customers can get this preferred Lightning Cable for iPhone, Android and Samsung Galaxy devices from Amazon ahead of the first shopping days in 2017.



The newly upgraded LeadBuddy now includes an improved end cap that has been tested to withstand the constant movement associated with pulling the cable in and out of the phone .With a slight adjustment to the type of rubber used the new and improved version will be much more sturdy and provide the best charging experience on either iPhone, Samsung or Android devices.



Shirly Yang, LeadBuddy Customer, had this to say:



"The packaging is nice and no hassle to open. The cable has really useful, soft silicone covers at both ends to protect the connections when you have it unplugged, and a silicone cable tie in the middle. The cable itself is gold braided to match the reflective gold connections on both ends--super classy and definitely an eye-catcher"



About The LeadBuddy Lightning Cable



LeadBuddy has fast become a very popular product on Amazon.com and was first launched under the IpowerBuddy brand in early 2016. The product is compatible with iPhone 6 Plus, 6, 6s, 5s, 4s and 4. It can also be used with Samsung Galaxy S5 ,S4, S3, Note 4, 3, HTC One M8, Nexus, LG G3, Android 4.2 and above, and others. The product is sold by LeadBuddy and fulfilled by Amazon.com.



Those interested in purchasing can go directly to the Amazon product listing below



https://www.amazon.com/Lightning-Cable-iPhone-Charger-Braided/dp/B01CPSNXY4





Additional models of Leadbuddy are found here



https://www.amazon.com/LeadBuddy-Lightening-Certified-iPhone-Supports/dp/B01CRDTL20



https://www.amazon.com/LeadBuddy-Lightening-certified-Lightning-Supports/dp/B01CRMG0AC





More information:

http://www.ipowerbuddy.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Wealth Success Ltd

http://www.ipowerbuddy.com/

PressRelease by

Wealth Success Ltd

Requests:

(631) 351-1548

Date: 12/23/2016 - 11:03

Language: English

News-ID 514670

Character count: 2424

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wealth Success Ltd

Ansprechpartner: Jake Durran

Stadt: Huntington NY

Telefon: (631) 351-1548



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 23/12/2016



Number of hits: 20



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease