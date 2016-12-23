New Good Review Received For Makeup Storage Unit By Cosmopolitan Collection

Since the launch of their top-selling makeup storage unit two years ago, Cosmopolitan Collection continues to receive reviews from satisfied customers.

(firmenpresse) - Cosmopolitan Collection has the [#1 makeup storage](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) organizer on Amazon.com. Over the past two years, since the launch of the organizer on Amazon, over 120 customers have written product reviews for the organizer. 5 new product reviews were received this week, with every customer rating the makeup storage unit a five out of five stars.



"I do not believe there is anything as exciting as reading a product review from a customer that loves your product," said Cosmopolitan Collection spokesperson Rob Bowser. "We look forward to this customer feedback. During the holiday shopping period this year, sales have increased. We are thrilled that customers have been happy enough with their purchase that they chose to reach out and leave a public review."



Of the five new reviews, one verified purchaser wrote "Bought this for my niece in 6th grade who is completely disorganized and she loved it! Arrived on time and intact. Looks great in her bedroom." Another verified purchaser wrote an additional [five-star review](https://www.amazon.com/review/R220J2DURDY2KG) and added, "I love this makeup organizer. It's well- crafted. I'd buy it again and recommend it to a friend. Money well-spent."



The makeup storage unit by Cosmopolitan Collection is made of a clear acrylic that is durable, shatterproof and easy to clean. The organizer is divided into two pieces that be stacked and used as a single unit, or remain separated, allowing the customer flexibility for use. Within the unit are four drawers with easy to open handles and sixteen other compartments of various sizes, perfect for holding makeup brushes, pallets and a large variety of makeup products.



The makeup storage unit by Cosmopolitan Collection is currently priced at $42.99 and can be purchased only on Amazon.com



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





